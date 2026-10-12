Four fighters receive $100,000 in prize money at UFC Fight Night 290

The UFC Fight Night 290 tournament, held in Las Vegas, USA, will be remembered by fans for its uncompromising clashes and brilliant finishes. Following the event, the promotion's leadership rewarded the best participants of the evening with a massive, unprecedented bonus of $100,000 USD — twice the usual amount.

Led by main event star Brendan Allen, four athletes claimed this large bonus in addition to their guaranteed purses.

Performance of the Night: Who received the $100,000?

Four fighters who finished their opponents ahead of schedule during the tournament were rated highest by the organization:

Brendan Allen: In the middleweight main event, the American fighter secured the top bonus in dramatic fashion by submitting Britain's Christian Leroy Duncan via choke in the 5th round;

Andre Fili: The experienced American featherweight earned the $100,000 bonus for stopping his opponent ahead of schedule via knockout;

Otari Tanzilov: The Georgian lightweight dropped his opponent in devastating fashion and was recognized as unrivaled in the "Performance of the Night" category;

Alice Pereira: The Brazilian fighter inflicted serious damage on Russia's Daria as early as the first round. As a result, the opponent was forced to refuse to continue the bout after the break, and Pereira also earned the $100,000 reward.

Additional rewards for early finishes and a penalty

The promotion did not leave several other athletes who ended their bouts early unnoticed either:

Recipients of the $25,000 bonus: Julius Walker, Francisco Prado, Niko Price, and Allen Frye each received an additional $25,000 for finishing their fights ahead of schedule;

Fighter penalized due to weight issues: Although Brendson Ribeiro also successfully concluded his bout, he was completely deprived of additional bonus money because he failed to meet the weight-in limit prior to the event.

UFC Fight Night 290 provided athletes with great financial motivation while bringing a new intensity to the championship race across divisions.