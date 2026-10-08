Anne Carson awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature

Today, on October 8, the winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature was announced. The prestigious award was presented to the Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson.

The Nobel Committee stated that Carson was awarded for "her daring and innovative works that, in free dialogue with classical traditions, have created new forms for modern literature."

Anne Carson was born in 1950 in Toronto, Canada. In 1981, she defended her doctoral dissertation in classical philology on the topic "Odi et Amo Ergo Sum."

Throughout her creative career, Carson has combined poetry, translation, and academic-pedagogical work. Harmony between ancient classical heritage and contemporary literature plays an important role in her works.

The origin and meaning of words hold special significance in the writer's work. Carson herself has described the etymology of words as one of the primary sources of her creativity.

Anne Carson has taught at McGill, Michigan, and Princeton universities over the years. She was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1998 and a MacArthur Fellowship in 2000.

She is also a laureate of the Lannan Literary Award. In 2014, she won the Griffin Poetry Prize for her work "Red Doc>".

Carson's receipt of the Nobel Prize once again recognizes her as one of the most distinctive and major figures of 21st-century modern poetry.