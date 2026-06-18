Ghana Snatches Last-Minute Victory Over Panama

The group stage matches of the 2026 World Cup on North American soil have entered their most intense and exciting phase. The first-round matches in Group L have concluded, and the initial points have been distributed among the quartet. In the second match of the round, held at the magnificent BMO Field stadium in Toronto, Canada, one of Africa's strong representatives — the Ghana national team — faced Panama.

Under serious resistance from both national teams, in a fierce and uncompromising match, the fate of the game was decided by a single goal scored in the final seconds. While this victory brought true joy to African fans, it brought global heartbreak to Panama.

Drama in the 90+5 minute and Yirenki's golden goal

From the opening minutes, the match continued with consecutive attacks and dangerous situations from both sides. While the Panama national team relied on a disciplined defense and strong counter-attacks, the Ghana representatives sought to break through the opponent's defense primarily through ball possession and wing raids. As the main time ended and the added minutes were ticking away, real drama unfolded on the pitch.

In the seconds when the match was expected to end in a draw, namely in the 90+5 minute Ghana's talented footballer Yirenki took advantage of a chaotic situation inside the opponent's penalty area. He aimed accurately at the goal, scoring a goal that provided his team with crucial and golden 3 points. Following this victory, Ghana joined the leaders of the group.

You can find detailed information on the situation in Group L, the final result of the Ghana vs Panama match, and the full lineups of the teams via the official sports table below:

Tournament and Group Status Ghana National Team (4-2-3-1) Panama National Team (4-4-2) Group Round 1 Results • Tournament: World Cup 2026

• Group: Group L, Round 1

• Stadium: BMO Field (Toronto)

• Match Result: Ghana 1:0 Panama • Ati-Zigi (GK), Ajeti, Mensa, Opoku;

• Senaya, Yirenki, Semenyo, Owusu;

• Sulemana, Nuamah, Ayew (C). • Mosquera (GK), Blackman, Cordoba, Ramos;

• Harvey, Andrade, Murillo, Martinez;

• Puma, Barcenas, Waterman. • England — Croatia (4:2)

• Ghana — Panama (1:0)



• Note: England and Ghana both collected 3 points.

What is the overall situation in Group L?

As a reminder, the opening match of this group also saw a real goal show. The England national team, considered one of the tournament favorites, secured a convincing 4:2 victory in a very fierce match against Croatia.

Thus, at the end of Round 1, the England and Ghana national teams have each recorded 3 points, becoming clear leaders in the group. Based on goal difference, the English occupy first place. Undoubtedly, the next round of matches will make the struggle in the group even more intense.

Final note from Zamin sports commentators: The Ghana national team has once again proven to the whole world that a football match is not over until the referee blows the final whistle. Although the Panamanians defended heroically for 94 minutes, a loss of concentration in the final seconds cost them dearly. Even more intense and interesting games await us in the World Cup!

Follow the most exciting last-minute goals of the World Cup 2026, group standings, and the fastest sports news always with us on the Zamin pages!