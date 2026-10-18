Clean knockout: Mike Malott finishes Joaquin Buckley early in the 2nd round

Another sensational and stunning knockout has been recorded in the UFC octagon. Welterweight representative Mike Malott secured a brilliant early victory in a bout against his opponent Joaquin Buckley, who is known for his powerful and aggressive style.

In the 2nd round of the fight, an unexpected and devastating blow delivered by the Canadian athlete put his opponent into a deep knockout, immediately deciding the outcome of the match.

The devastating blow in the 2nd round and the stopped bout

The clash started at an intense pace from the opening round:

Buckley's attacks: Joaquin Buckley, considered the author of one of the most beautiful knockouts in UFC history, traditionally tried to push forward and apply pressure;

Counter-strike and knee attack: In the middle of the 2nd round, Malott accurately sensed his opponent's exposed position and delivered a powerful upward knee strike to the face;

Heavy knockout and victory: The strike was so powerful and precise that Buckley completely lost his balance and fell motionless to the canvas of the octagon. Realizing the danger of the situation, the referee was forced to stop the bout immediately.

A new contender for "Knockout of the Year"

This victory by Mike Malott became the most spectacular moment of the tournament:

Special bonus potential: As one of the brightest finishes of the night, Malott became a prime contender for a $50,000 special bonus (Performance of the Night) from the league management;

Ranking rise: Such an early victory over the dangerous Buckley gives Malott the opportunity to get closer to the list of top fighters in his weight class and secure even bigger fights in the future.

Videos and photographs capturing these knockout moments instantly spread across social media and are being recognized by MMA fans as one of the most terrifying finishes of the year.