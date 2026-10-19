A "sensation" in Serie A: Lazio routs Juventus away and catches up with Inter

The central fixture of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A ended in a genuine and unexpected shock for the fans gathered at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Hosting Rome's Lazio at home, Juventus suffered a heavy 0:3 defeat, conceding 3 unanswered goals from their opponents.

Gennaro Gattuso's Romans demonstrated high discipline, cold-blooded counterattacks, and flawless conversion away from home to secure a valuable 3 points.

The Romans' accurate strikes in both halves

Throughout the match, the guests maintained control of the game, breaking down the hosts' defense with planned attacks:

Provstgaard opens the scoring: In the 37th minute, Lazio player Provstgaard took advantage of a defensive gap and accurately targeted the goal guarded by Vicario — 0:1;

Isaksen's counter strike: In the second phase, as the "Old Lady" rushed forward to equalize, Gustav Isaksen brought the score to 0:2 in the 66th minute;

Dele-Bashiru's final blow: Brought on as a substitute in the 69th minute, Dele-Bashiru put a definitive end to the Turinese team's hopes in the 89th minute, sealing the final score at 0:3.

Match protocol

Serie A. Round 7

«Juventus» — «Latsio» 0:3

October 18, Allianz Stadium.

Goals: Provstgaard (37), Isaksen (66), Dele-Bashiru (89).

Yellow cards: Taylor (41), Zaccagni (48).

«Juventus»: Vicario, Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, McKennie, Sarr (Boga, 87), Luiz (Conceição, 67), Çelik (Cambiaso, 74), González (Zhegrova, 67), Alajbegović (Woltemade, 46), Kolo Muani. «Latsio»: Mandas, Florian, Šutalo, Provstgaard, Tavares, Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor (Dele-Bashiru, 69), Isaksen (Lazzari, 79), Noslin (Pinamonti, 69), Zaccagni (Pedraza, 86).



Standings: Lazio in the title race, while Juventus sits in 8th place

This triumph has maximally heightened the championship intrigue of the Italian championship: