Lazio thrash Sassuolo away to become league leaders

·43·Sport
Lazio thrash Sassuolo away to become league leaders

The 9th round of the Italian Serie A began with a true goal festival. Rome's Lazio club, visiting Sassuolo, scored six goals against their opponents to secure a massive and brilliant 6:2 victory.

Tijani Noslin's brace and the Romans' attacking style of play earned them a crucial three points. Following this success, the capital club reached 25 points, becoming the sole leader in the championship standings.

The Romans' attacking pressure: Details of the goal show

The match at the Mapei Stadium turned into an open and intense battle from the very first minutes:

  • Intense first half: Although Taylor opened the scoring in the 2nd minute of the match, Kristian Thorstvedt equalized 5 minutes later (1:1);

  • Lazio's rapid strikes: Gustav Isaksen in the 13th minute and Floriani in the 16th minute scored consecutive goals, securing the Romans' advantage;

  • Exchange at the end of the half: While Francesco Esposito reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 43rd minute, Mattia Zaccagni responded in the 45th minute, sending the teams into the break with a 2:4 score;

  • Noslin's benefit: In the second half, Tijani Noslin took full control — scoring twice in the 55th and 65th minutes to leave the opposing goalkeeper helpless, securing his brace and setting the final score at 2:6.

Standings and match summary

  • Sassuolo — Lazio 2:6

  • Goals: Thorstvedt (7), Esposito (43) — Taylor (2), Isaksen (13), Floriani (16), Zaccagni (45), Noslin (55, 65);

  • Sassuolo lineup: Turati, Odenthal, Caleta, Cinquegrano, Doig, Thorstvedt, Bacolya (Sulemana, 46), Berardi (Kande, 63), Lauriente, Lipani, Esposito (Bowi, 63);

  • Lazio lineup: Mandas, Floriani, Tavares (Pedrasa, 63), Leite, Sutalo, Taylor (Bashiru, 46), Belahyane, Frattesi, Isaksen (Cancellieri, 63), Noslin (Pinamonti, 71), Zaccagni;

  • Shift in the table: Thanks to the big win, Lazio became the championship leader with 25 points. Sassuolo, having suffered a heavy defeat, remains in 14th place with 8 points.

The consistency and attacking play displayed by the Roman club indicate that the Serie A title race will be more intense than ever this season.

LazioSassuoloItalian Serie ATijani Noslin
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Sassuolo vs Lazio: Lineups and Live Text CommentarySassuolo vs Lazio: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 21:34Como vs Sassuolo: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryComo vs Sassuolo: Lineups and Live Text Commentary24 October 17:04Gattuso’s Lazio beats Parma in Rome and takes the lead in Serie AGattuso’s Lazio beats Parma in Rome and takes the lead in Serie A25 October 10:07Lazio vs Parma: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLazio vs Parma: Lineups and Live Text Commentary24 October 22:51Frosinone vs Sassuolo: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryFrosinone vs Sassuolo: Lineups and Live Text Commentary16 October 22:51A "sensation" in Serie A: Lazio routs Juventus away and catches up with InterA "sensation" in Serie A: Lazio routs Juventus away and catches up with Inter19 October 06:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester