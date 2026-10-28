The 9th round of the Italian Serie A began with a true goal festival. Rome's Lazio club, visiting Sassuolo, scored six goals against their opponents to secure a massive and brilliant 6:2 victory.

Tijani Noslin's brace and the Romans' attacking style of play earned them a crucial three points. Following this success, the capital club reached 25 points, becoming the sole leader in the championship standings.

The Romans' attacking pressure: Details of the goal show

The match at the Mapei Stadium turned into an open and intense battle from the very first minutes:

Intense first half: Although Taylor opened the scoring in the 2nd minute of the match, Kristian Thorstvedt equalized 5 minutes later (1:1);

Lazio's rapid strikes: Gustav Isaksen in the 13th minute and Floriani in the 16th minute scored consecutive goals, securing the Romans' advantage;

Exchange at the end of the half: While Francesco Esposito reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 43rd minute, Mattia Zaccagni responded in the 45th minute, sending the teams into the break with a 2:4 score;

Noslin's benefit: In the second half, Tijani Noslin took full control — scoring twice in the 55th and 65th minutes to leave the opposing goalkeeper helpless, securing his brace and setting the final score at 2:6.

Standings and match summary

Sassuolo — Lazio 2:6

Goals: Thorstvedt (7), Esposito (43) — Taylor (2), Isaksen (13), Floriani (16), Zaccagni (45), Noslin (55, 65);

Sassuolo lineup: Turati, Odenthal, Caleta, Cinquegrano, Doig, Thorstvedt, Bacolya (Sulemana, 46), Berardi (Kande, 63), Lauriente, Lipani, Esposito (Bowi, 63);

Lazio lineup: Mandas, Floriani, Tavares (Pedrasa, 63), Leite, Sutalo, Taylor (Bashiru, 46), Belahyane, Frattesi, Isaksen (Cancellieri, 63), Noslin (Pinamonti, 71), Zaccagni;

Shift in the table: Thanks to the big win, Lazio became the championship leader with 25 points. Sassuolo, having suffered a heavy defeat, remains in 14th place with 8 points.

The consistency and attacking play displayed by the Roman club indicate that the Serie A title race will be more intense than ever this season.