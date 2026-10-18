Juventus vs Lazio: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

58 Kenneth Taylor (Lazio) tried to pass the ball, but it was blocked.

56 The linesman raises his flag. Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) is caught offside.

56 Nico González (Juventus) finds space near the edge of the box and takes a weak shot, the ball goes well wide of the left post. The ball goes out of play, and Lazio will restart with a goal kick.

55 Nick Woltemade (Juventus) received an accurate pass inside the box and shot, but the ball went wide of the left post.

52 Nico González (Juventus) commits a strong challenge and Daniele Orsato blows the whistle for a foul.

51 Juventus are controlling the ball and making accurate passes between players. They are waiting for the right moment to break through the opponent's defense and launch a quick counter-attack.

48 That yellow card was deserved. Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) made a very rough challenge, and Daniele Orsato... wait, Davide Massa didn't hesitate to show him a yellow card.

47 Nick Woltemade (Juventus) is caught offside and the linesman raises his flag.

46 Substitution at half-time. Marco Domenichini has decided to make a change. Nick Woltemade comes on for Kerim Alajbegovic (Juventus).

46 The second half is underway.

45+3 The referee blew the whistle to signal the end of the first half, bringing the opening 45 minutes of the match to a close.

45+2 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) was caught offside during a run.

45 2 minutes added to the match.

45 Following the set piece taken by Lazio, one of the defenders easily gathered the ball.

44 CROSSBAR! Nuno Tavares (Lazio) unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box and it rattles off the crossbar. What a strike!

43 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) broke through the last defender, but the linesman flagged for offside and the referee stopped play.

41 Kenneth Taylor (Lazio) commits a foul, and the referee rightly shows him a yellow card.

39 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) committed a foul trying to win back the ball. Daniele Orsato — wait, Davide Massa saw it clearly and blew his whistle.

37 Mattia Zaccagni delivered a brilliant cross into the penalty area. Oliver Provstgaard (Lazio) reached the ball and headed it from near the penalty spot into the bottom right corner, leaving Guglielmo Vicario helpless. He showed his goalscoring instinct — a wonderful finish. Score 0-1.

37 The corner kick was taken, but Lazio failed to capitalize, the defender cleared the ball.

36 Gustav Isaksen (Lazio) makes a great run from the center of the pitch and shoots, but a defender blocks it with his body, preventing an almost certain goal. Lazio will take a corner.

35 Shots on target statistics – 1:0.

33 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) tried to dribble past an opponent, but the ball was cleared.

32 Davide Frattesi (Lazio) plays a low cross from outside the box looking for a teammate, but a defender calmly deals with the danger.

30 Gustav Isaksen (Lazio) reached the cross in the center, but his diving header went just past the left post, leaving him hanging his head in regret. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Juventus.

29 Nico González (Juventus) commits a foul in the attack and the referee blows the whistle.

29 Bremer (Juventus) couldn't deliver an accurate cross into the box. The ball went out of play, and Lazio will restart with a goal kick.

27 Referee Davide Massa spotted a foul by Tijjani Noslin (Lazio) and blew his whistle without hesitation.

26 The ball fell to Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) in the center of the penalty area, he shot high, but the defender brilliantly blocked it.

25 The celebration was short-lived for Juventus as, following a VAR review, the referee ruled offside and disallowed the goal!

25 Juventus players' joy might be justified, as referee Davide Massa is going to use VAR to check for an offside.

24 GOAL DISALLOWED! After Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) saw his goal ruled out for offside, major protests and arguments broke out on the pitch.

23 The ball went out of play, corner kick. Lazio have a chance to create a dangerous moment near the opponent's goal.

22 Nuno Tavares (Lazio) tries to find a teammate with a final pass from outside the box, but a defender clears it to safety. The ball goes out of play. A chance for Lazio to score from a corner.

21 Gustav Isaksen (Lazio) plays a brilliant pass into the box. However, the opposing defender stays alert, clearing the ball away to avert the danger.

19 Kerim Alajbegovic (Juventus) delivered a long pass, but it lacked the power to reach his teammates, and a defender intercepted it.

17 Tijjani Noslin (Lazio) was caught offside, the referee blew the whistle and stopped play.

16 The corner kick taken by Douglas Luiz (Juventus) was cleared by the defenders.

15 Zeki Çelik (Juventus) tries to push forward, but an opponent clears the ball. Juventus will take a corner kick.

13 Juventus - Lazio. Score: 0-0. Douglas Luiz (Juventus) took the corner quickly with a short pass.

12 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) misses a great chance as his cross into the box is blocked by defenders. The referee blows his whistle, Juventus will take a corner.

11 Nico Gonzalez (Juventus) wastes a golden opportunity! He received an accurate pass inside the penalty area and fired a low shot toward the center of the goal. However, his shot lacked power, and the goalkeeper easily gathered the ball.

10 Kenneth Taylor (Lazio) found space and crossed from the wing into the penalty area, but the pass needed to be more precise to threaten the opponent's goal. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Juventus.

8 Tijjani Noslin (Lazio) made a solo run, but a defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation.

7 A good clearance by the defender means Juventus get nothing out of the corner kick.

6 Pierre Kalulu (Juventus) delivered a dangerous cross into the box, but the defenders cleared it. The ball went out of play, and the linesman signaled for a corner. Corner kick for Juventus.

5 Kerim Alajbegovic (Juventus) fires a powerful shot down the center of the goal, and it turns into a surprisingly difficult save for Christos Mandas.

4 Gustav Isaksen (Lazio) made a run towards the goal, but a defender tracked back just in time to dispossess him. The ball went out of play, and the Juventus goalkeeper will restart with a goalkick.

3 Dangerous moment! Nuno Tavares (Lazio) delivers the ball into the box, but Guglielmo Vicario reacts in time to clear the danger.

1 The game has just started.

23:51 Finally, the players have stepped onto the pitch! Lazio will kick off.

23:51 Davide Massa has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

23:51 In the match details, you can review the team line-ups ahead of kickoff.