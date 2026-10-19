How was Eldor Shomurodov rated in the match against Gaziantep after scoring a goal and providing an assist?

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How was Eldor Shomurodov rated in the match against Gaziantep after scoring a goal and providing an assist?

In the eighth round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul's Istanbul Basaksehir secured a comeback 2:1 victory over Gaziantep at home. In this match, the captain of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov, became one of the heroes of the game by recording 1 goal and 1 assist, drawing the attention of international analytical platforms.

The world-renowned statistical portal Flashscore evaluated the players' performances based on the match results and published Shomurodov's full statistical indicators.

Shomurodov's figures: 7.5 rating and 78 percent accuracy

The platform's algorithms highly rated our compatriot's effective work on the pitch:

  • 7.5 rating: Eldor Shomurodov's performance was rated 7.5 by Flashscore, and he was recognized as one of the best players on his team;

  • Shots and expected goals (xG): The forward hit the opponent's goal with 1 accurate shot and turned it into a goal, while his expected goals (xG) indicator stood at 0.71;

  • Ball touches and passing accuracy: During the match, the forward touched the ball 41 times, 4 of which were recorded inside the opponent's penalty area. Out of 27 passes he attempted, 21 reached their target (passing accuracy — 78 percent);

  • Duels and dribbling: Shomurodov attempted to outplay opponents 3 times and successfully demonstrated dribbling once (33 percent).

Best players of the teams

According to Flashscore, the players who received the highest ratings on the pitch were:

  • Best for Basaksehir: Midfielder Skov Olsen was named the team's most useful player with a 7.7 rating among the Istanbul side;

  • Gaziantep leader: Among the visitors, Polish forward Kacper Kozlowski was deemed worthy of the exact same rating — 7.7;

  • Points standing: Following this victory, Basaksehir increased its points tally to 11, while Gaziantep remained with 8 points.

Intense race for the "Golden Boot": Shomurodov among the leaders with 7 goals

The goal scored in this match became the 31-year-old forward's seventh goal in the current Turkish championship season:

  • Top four: Currently, in the Super Lig top scorers race, Eldor Shomurodov, Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor), Vedat Muriqi (Fenerbahce) and Gift Orban (Amed) are sharing the lead with 7 goals each;

  • Chasing stars: The subsequent positions are occupied by world stars who have scored 6 goals each — Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) and Dusan Vlahovic (Besiktas).

Eldor Shomurodov regularly scoring goals and recording high statistical indicators in the Turkish championship clearly demonstrates that he has become one of the most dangerous forwards not only for the Basaksehir club, but for the entire championship.

Istanbul BasaksehirGaziantepEldor ShomurodovTurkish Super Lig
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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