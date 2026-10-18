Goal and assist from Eldor Shomurodov lead Basaksehir to victory (video)

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Goal and assist from Eldor Shomurodov lead Basaksehir to victory (video)

In the 7th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul's Basaksehir hosted Gaziantep at their home stadium. In a tense and fierce clash held on October 18 at the magnificent Fatih Terim Stadium, the hosts secured a valuable 2-1 comeback victory.

The true hero and main figure of the match was the Uzbekistan national team striker Eldor Shomurodov . He was directly involved in both goals for the Istanbul side, recording one goal and one assist.

Early goal, Dursun's response, and Shomurodov's decisive pass

The fate of the match was full of high tempo and drama:

  • Quick strike in the 9th minute: Just 9 minutes into the match, Eldor Shomurodov showed activity in the opponent's penalty area, accurately sending the ball into the net to put the hosts ahead — 1:0;

  • Balance restored in the 66th minute: In the second half, Gaziantep tried to take the initiative and equalized in the 66th minute thanks to a precise strike from Serdar Dursun — 1:1;

  • Winning goal in the 81st minute: Shortly after, Basaksehir pushed forward again. In the 81st minute, following a brilliant and convenient pass from Shomurodov, substitute Gunesh scored the winning goal — 2:1;

  • Fayzullayev on the bench: Another talented Uzbek midfielder of the team, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, remained on the bench for this match by the coach's decision.

Match report

Turkish Super Lig. Round 7

Basaksehir — Gaziantep 2:1

October 18, Fatih Terim Stadium.

Goals: Shomurodov (9), Gunesh (81) — Dursun (66).

  • Basaksehir: Sengezer, Karbownik, Bayram, Ba, Harebashvili (Sahiner, 46), Kemen, Kaluzinski (Gunesh, 57), Olsen (Sari, 57), Brnic (Visca, 72), Shomurodov, Bozok (Yildirim, 72).

League table: Jumping to 10th place

This important success significantly improved the Istanbul club's position in the league standings:

  • Basaksehir rising: By earning 3 points, Basaksehir brought their total to 11 points and moved up to 10th place in the standings;

  • Gaziantep in 14th place: The opponent, with 8 points, remained in 14th place after the defeat.

Eldor Shomurodov's goal and assist in one match once again proved his high form in the Turkish championship and that he is becoming the main attacking force for Basaksehir.

Eldor ShomurodovIstanbul BasaksehirGaziantepAbbosbek FayzullayevFatih Terim
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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