Our compatriot Eldor Shomurodov, who was the unrivalled top scorer of the Turkish Super Lig last season, has started the new campaign with astonishing productivity! As noted in an analytical article by the prestigious Fotomac publication, the 31-year-old Uzbek forward is single-handedly carrying all the burdens of Istanbul Basaksehir on his shoulders.

Even though the team is going through a difficult period in the standings, Shomurodov is competing on equal terms with world football stars and proving that he is one of the main contenders for the Golden Boot. So, what kind of fearsome statistics is Eldor posting, and who is he competing against in the Turkish top scorer race?

6 goals in 6 matches: 60 percent of the team's goals belong to Shomurodov!

Basaksehir, managed by Nuri Sahin, had a complex start to the season, but Shomurodov has turned into an unstoppable force:

6 goals all by himself: Out of the 10 total goals scored by Basaksehir in 6 rounds, precisely 6 were directly authored by Eldor Shomurodov;

Fantastic consistency: The Uzbek striker hit the opponents' net in 5 out of the 6 matches he played in;

Who did he score against? Over the course of the championship, Eldor scored one goal each against Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Kocaelispor, and Kasimpasa, while netting a brace in the match against Genclerbirligi;

Standings: Currently, the team is in 12th place with 7 points, and it is precisely Shomurodov's goals that are saving the club from a severe crisis.

Clash of stars: A hot race for the Golden Boot

"Among the forwards who fought for the top scorer title last season, only Eldor Shomurodov has managed to fully maintain his high consistency in the new championship. He stands as the sole leader who has taken the team's main burden upon himself."

The top scorer list in the Turkish Super Lig has currently turned into a genuine battlefield of stars.

Turkish Super Lig top scorer table (after round 6)

Position Player Club Goals Scored 1-2 Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor 7 goals 1-2 Gift Orban Amed 7 goals 3-5 Eldor Shomurodov Istanbul Basaksehir 6 goals (in 6 matches) 3-5 Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 6 goals 3-5 Vedat Muriqi Fenerbahce 6 goals 6 Dusan Vlahovic Besiktas 5 goals

The fact that the Uzbek striker stands out so clearly among the most expensive stars in the league like Salah, Osimhen, and Vlahovic is earning high praise from the Turkish press.

In your opinion, can Eldor Shomurodov leave superstars like Salah and Osimhen behind and win the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot this year as well? How will his performances at Basaksehir affect the competition in our national team?

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