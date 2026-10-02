Eldor Shomurodov joins the fierce race for the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot!

·52·Sport
Eldor Shomurodov joins the fierce race for the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot!

Our compatriot Eldor Shomurodov, who was the unrivalled top scorer of the Turkish Super Lig last season, has started the new campaign with astonishing productivity! As noted in an analytical article by the prestigious Fotomac publication, the 31-year-old Uzbek forward is single-handedly carrying all the burdens of Istanbul Basaksehir on his shoulders.

Even though the team is going through a difficult period in the standings, Shomurodov is competing on equal terms with world football stars and proving that he is one of the main contenders for the Golden Boot. So, what kind of fearsome statistics is Eldor posting, and who is he competing against in the Turkish top scorer race?

6 goals in 6 matches: 60 percent of the team's goals belong to Shomurodov!

Basaksehir, managed by Nuri Sahin, had a complex start to the season, but Shomurodov has turned into an unstoppable force:

  • 6 goals all by himself: Out of the 10 total goals scored by Basaksehir in 6 rounds, precisely 6 were directly authored by Eldor Shomurodov;

  • Fantastic consistency: The Uzbek striker hit the opponents' net in 5 out of the 6 matches he played in;

  • Who did he score against? Over the course of the championship, Eldor scored one goal each against Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Kocaelispor, and Kasimpasa, while netting a brace in the match against Genclerbirligi;

  • Standings: Currently, the team is in 12th place with 7 points, and it is precisely Shomurodov's goals that are saving the club from a severe crisis.

Clash of stars: A hot race for the Golden Boot

"Among the forwards who fought for the top scorer title last season, only Eldor Shomurodov has managed to fully maintain his high consistency in the new championship. He stands as the sole leader who has taken the team's main burden upon himself."

The top scorer list in the Turkish Super Lig has currently turned into a genuine battlefield of stars.

Turkish Super Lig top scorer table (after round 6)

Position

Player

Club

Goals Scored

1-2

Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor

7 goals

1-2

Gift Orban

Amed

7 goals

3-5

Eldor Shomurodov

Istanbul Basaksehir

6 goals (in 6 matches)

3-5

Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray

6 goals

3-5

Vedat Muriqi

Fenerbahce

6 goals

6

Dusan Vlahovic

Besiktas

5 goals

The fact that the Uzbek striker stands out so clearly among the most expensive stars in the league like Salah, Osimhen, and Vlahovic is earning high praise from the Turkish press.

In your opinion, can Eldor Shomurodov leave superstars like Salah and Osimhen behind and win the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot this year as well? How will his performances at Basaksehir affect the competition in our national team?

Leave your feedback in the comments below and send this article reflecting the new triumphs of Uzbek football's pride to your friends via Telegram!

Eldor ShomurodovIstanbul BasaksehirTurkish Super LigTrabzonspor
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A benefaction and brace from Eldor Shomurodov!: How was his stellar performance yesterday rated?A benefaction and brace from Eldor Shomurodov!: How was his stellar performance yesterday rated?20 September 18:48«The problem wasn't Salah!»: Thierry Henry sharply criticizes Liverpool management«The problem wasn't Salah!»: Thierry Henry sharply criticizes Liverpool management20 September 16:02€15 million for Shomurodov: Trabzonspor’s plan revealed€15 million for Shomurodov: Trabzonspor’s plan revealed5 August 14:59Shomurodov's benefit!: Basaksehir crushes Genclerbirligi 4:0Shomurodov's benefit!: Basaksehir crushes Genclerbirligi 4:020 September 00:42Shomurodov and Fayzullayev play as Basaksehir suffers heavy 0-5 defeatShomurodov and Fayzullayev play as Basaksehir suffers heavy 0-5 defeat14 September 06:03Başakşehir's starting lineup against Gençlerbirliği announcedBaşakşehir's starting lineup against Gençlerbirliği announced19 September 21:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov