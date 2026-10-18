As part of the 8th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul's "Basaksehir" club is hosting "Gaziantep" on its home turf. The match, which kicked off at 21:00 Tashkent time, began with truly joyful moments for Uzbek football fans.

Uzbekistan national team captain and forward Eldor Shomurodov, who started in the "Basaksehir" lineup, shook the stadium by finding the back of the opponent's net from the very first minutes of the match.

Fast goal in the 8th minute and first-half control

The match began with intense attacks from the hosts:

Shomurodov's important goal: In the 8th minute of the match, a "Basaksehir" attack paid off as Eldor Shomurodov left the opposing goalkeeper helpless and opened the scoring — 1:0;

First-half result: The first 45 minutes were played entirely under the initiative and dominance of the hosts. The teams headed into the break with a minimal lead (1:0) for the Istanbul side;

Fayzullayev on the bench: Another talented Uzbek midfielder on the team, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, started the match on the bench by the decision of the coaching staff and is expected to join the game in the second half.

Match report

Turkish Super Lig. 8th round

"Basaksehir" — "Gaziantep" 1:0 (after the first half)

October 18, "Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium".

Goal: Shomurodov (8).

"Basaksehir": Muhammed, Karbovnik, Emin, Ba, Harebashvili, Kemen, Kaluzinski, Olsen, Shomurodov, Brnich, Umut.

Fans are eagerly awaiting an even more productive and brilliant performance from our compatriots in the second half.