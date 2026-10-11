Did Eldor Shomurodov miss his chance in the race with Osimhen and Salah?

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Did Eldor Shomurodov miss his chance in the race with Osimhen and Salah?

In the match of the 7th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul Basaksehir was a guest of Konyaspor. In a uncompromising encounter, no goals were scored, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The famous statistical portal Flashscore rated the actions of the participants of this match, including Uzbek legionnaires Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

Uzbekistan players' statistics: Who got what rating?

The performance of our compatriots in Istanbul Basaksehir in this round varied:

  • Eldor Shomurodov - 6.5 points: The captain of the Uzbekistan national team entered the field in the starting lineup and played the full 90 minutes. The Flashscore portal rated the forward's useful actions in the goalless match with 6.5 points;

  • Fayzullayev received no rating: Another talented player of ours, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, was substituted on in the 80th minute in place of Bertug Yildirim. Due to the limited time given to him, the portal did not assign a rating point to the player;

  • Man of the match: The highest rating of the match was awarded to Basaksehir goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer, who kept a clean sheet (7.3 points). In terms of average team ratings, the guests had a slight advantage (6.4 to 6.2 points).

Silence in the top scorers' race: No one managed to score

Eldor Shomurodov, who was the top scorer of the Super Lig last season, is decently defending his title in the new season as well. However, the 7th round will be remembered as an anomalous one in the goalscorers' race:

  • Stall of the leaders: Mohamed Salah and Gift Orban, who lead the race with 7 goals each, left the pitch goalless and failed to increase their tallies;

  • Shomurodov and chasers' missed opportunity: The trio chasing them with six goals each — Eldor Shomurodov, Victor Osimhen, and Vedat Muriqi — also failed to hit the opponents' net in this round, missing the chance to catch up with the leaders.

Shomurodov's scoring efficiency this season

Demonstrating high sporting form since the beginning of the current season, Shomurodov already has 6 important goals to his name:

  • Teams scored against once: Kocaelispor, Trabzonspor, Kasimpasa, and reigning champions Galatasaray;

  • Brace match: The encounter against Genclerbirligi club.

The draw recorded with Konyaspor and the leaders' inability to score indicate that the battle for the Golden Boot in the Turkish championship will continue even more fiercely in the upcoming rounds.

Eldor ShomurodovIstanbul BasaksehirKonyasporTurkish Super Lig
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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