"Brighton" player Diego Gomez scores against "Crystal Palace" from 51 meters

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"Brighton" player Diego Gomez scores against "Crystal Palace" from 51 meters

Another historic and long-remembered sensational event took place within the English Premier League (EPL). "Brighton" midfielder Diego Gomez amazed fans by scoring with an accurate shot from an unprecedented distance in the match against "Crystal Palace".

According to experts' calculations, Gomez sent the ball into the opponent's net from a distance of approximately 51 meters, a feat that has firmly secured a place among the longest-range goals in modern Premier League history.

The best result since Wayne Rooney's record: First time since 2017

This unusual super goal has been entered into the annals of English football as a new record:

  • Longest shot since Rooney: The last time a similar official long-range goal occurred in the EPL was in November 2017 — when legendary Wayne Rooney, wearing the "Everton" shirt, sent the ball into the "West Ham" goal from 58 meters, causing a global sensation;

  • Early-match strike: Diego Gomez pulled off this action as early as the 7th minute of the match, noticing the opposing goalkeeper rushing out and securing the team's second goal of the game;

  • Flawless execution: The trajectory and accuracy of the ball make this goal a primary contender for the season's best goal award.

Another major rout and 5 goals from "Brighton"

Inspired by this super goal, the "seagulls" left the opponent no chance of salvation in the remaining minutes:

  • 5 goals against "Crystal Palace": Maintaining complete dominance throughout the match, "Brighton" finished the encounter with a crushing victory, scoring 5 goals;

  • Second major triumph of the season: The team defeated an opponent by a large margin for the second time in the current EPL season — previously, the "seagulls" had defeated Frank Lampard's "Coventry" club by a similar scoreline.

A big test against "Liverpool" ahead

Following such a morale-boosting and bright victory, "Brighton" faces one of the toughest stages in the competition:

  • Central clash: In the next round, the team will test their strength against one of the giants of England — the famous "Liverpool";

  • High intrigue: Diego Gomez and his teammates will try to demonstrate their current top form in the fierce clash against the hosts of "Anfield".

Diego GomezBrightonEnglish Premier LeagueRecord goal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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