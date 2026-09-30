"We will overcome this!": Guardiola acts as a shield for the club after "City" is found guilty

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"We will overcome this!": Guardiola acts as a shield for the club after "City" is found guilty

The high-profile scandal surrounding "Manchester City" has reached a new phase after the club was found guilty on all counts by an independent commission of violating Premier League financial rules (FFP) for nine consecutive years. Former head coach Pep Guardiola, who spent 10 brilliant years with the team and left the club in the summer, openly supported his former club and management in this difficult situation.

Currently working as an international ambassador for the "City Football Group", the 55-year-old Spanish specialist addressed millions of fans worldwide, emphasizing that he stands firmly behind current head coach Enzo Maresca, CEO Ferran Soriano, and the club's chairman: "Let every "Manchester City" fan around the world know: I am here, more than ever... We will overcome this together". Meanwhile, the club insists on its innocence and is preparing to file an appeal by Friday, while former club executives are calling for the immediate resignation of the current board of directors.

"9 years of accusations, Pep's loyalty, and the demand for resignation": 5 key points of the scandal

The most important facts regarding the finding of guilt of "Manchester City" and Guardiola's appeal:

  • Found guilty on all charges: An independent commission ruled that Manchester City violated Premier League financial fair play rules for 9 years;

  • Open support and loyalty from Pep Guardiola: The former coach addressed fans via social media, expressing his solidarity with the club, management, new coach Enzo Maresca, and the supporters;

  • Appeal deadline until Friday: The management of the "Citizens", considering themselves completely in the right, is preparing to officially appeal the decision;

  • Architect of 20 trophies in 10 years: The era of enormous achievements won under Guardiola's leadership is overshadowed by these investigations;

  • Sharp demand from the former chairman: David Bernstein, who managed the club from 1998–2003, called the situation "horrific" and urged the current board of directors to step down immediately.

Classification of Manchester City's financial case and the positions of the parties

A comparison of the financial investigation results, Guardiola's reaction, and the assessment of the former management:

Indicators and analysis criteria

Club and Pep Guardiola side

Accusation conclusion and opposition position (David Bernstein)

Official decision of the commission

Not accepting the decision, filing an official appeal by Friday

Fully guilty of violating financial rules for 9 years

Pep Guardiola's status

Former head coach (20 trophies in 10 years), ambassador of "City Football Group"

A specialist whose first two seasons directly coincide with the investigated period

Pep's main statement

"I am here more than ever. We will overcome this together"

Repeatedly emphasized absolute trust in the management's data

Current team and coach

Full support for the coaching staff led by Enzo Maresca

Pressure on management is mounting and severe penalties are expected

Fate of the board of directors

Ferran Soriano and the board are trying to justify their activities

"This is absolutely horrific, the board of directors must resign immediately"

Sports and financial law expertise: What punishment awaits the "Citizens"?

Conclusions of British sports lawyers, football economists, and English press commentators:

  • "The heaviest precedent in Premier League history": Being found guilty of nine years of financial rule violations is manifold worse than the cases of Everton and Nottingham Forest; if the appeal is not satisfied, Manchester City could face the strictest penalties, such as unprecedented point deductions, fines, or even relegation to a lower division;

  • Guardiola's emotional shield: Although Guardiola has parted ways with City, his loyalty to the club and Ferran Soriano is a crucial PR shield for the management; with his statement, Pep aimed to protect the fans from panic and shield current head coach Enzo Maresca from excessive external pressure;

  • Crisis in corporate governance: As former chairman David Bernstein noted, in open joint-stock systems, after such serious accusations, the board of directors is temporarily suspended or resigns; the appeal process and potential penalties could deal an irreparably serious blow to the club's sponsorship contracts, transfer policy, and international image.

In your opinion, is the Premier League independent commission's decision to find Manchester City guilty a fair one, or is it a political move aimed at breaking the club's many years of hegemony? If the charges remain in force, what punishment should City receive — a point deduction or relegation to a lower league? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this major analysis shaking up world football with all football enthusiasts!

Manchester CityPep GuardiolaCity Football GroupEnglish Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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