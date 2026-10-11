Analysis of the last 5 matches ahead of the super clash between Liverpool and Manchester City

·16·Sport
Analysis of the last 5 matches ahead of the super clash between Liverpool and Manchester City

Today, on October 11, within the framework of the 6th round of the English Premier League, one of the most anticipated and hottest matches of the season, eagerly awaited by millions of football fans, will take place. At the legendary Anfield arena in Liverpool, two giants contending for the championship lead — Liverpool and Manchester City — will face each other.

This intense and principled match will be officiated by head referee Chris Kavanagh.

When and at what time does the match start?

Match details and time:

  • Competition and stage: English Premier League, 6th round central clash;

  • Venue: City of Liverpool, Anfield stadium;

  • Kick-off time: Today at 20:30 Tashkent time;

  • Head referee: Chris Kavanagh.

Last 5 head-to-head matches: Uncompromising and a goal fest

Looking at the last five encounters between the two clubs, it is evident that not a single draw has been recorded. The advantage lies with the "Citizens":

  • April 4, 2026 (FA Cup, quarter-finals): Manchester City — Liverpool 4:0;

  • February 8, 2026 (EPL, 25th round): Liverpool — Manchester City 1:2;

  • November 9, 2025 (EPL, 11th round): Manchester City — Liverpool 3:0;

  • February 23, 2025 (EPL, 26th round): Manchester City — Liverpool 0:2;

  • December 1, 2024 (EPL, 13th round): Liverpool — Manchester City 2:0.

What do the numbers say?

  • Win ratio: Out of the last five clashes, Manchester City has won 3, and Liverpool has triumphed in 2;

  • 3 consecutive wins: The team from Manchester has won all of the last three official matches against the Merseyside club, scoring a total of 9 goals against their opponents while conceding only 1;

  • The Anfield factor: Liverpool, backed by massive home crowd pressure, intends to put an end to City's winning streak and pull ahead in points.

Without a doubt, the tactical battle between the two top coaches and uncompromising attacking football will deliver a true festival in the EPL tonight.

LiverpoolManchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueChris Kavanagh
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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