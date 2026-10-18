No win since August: MU shares points with Leeds in EPL matchday 7
Playing away in the 7th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United visited one of their arch-rivals, Leeds. In a fierce and hard-fought encounter, a 1-1 draw was recorded.
This result further extends the Mancunians' winless streak in the tournament and fails to resolve the crisis surrounding the team.
Mbeumo's early goal and Calvert-Lewin's response
The match began with active pressure and quick attacks from the visitors:
First-half dominance: Manchester United seized the initiative in the opening 45 minutes and took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a precise strike by Bryan Mbeumo — 0:1;
51st-minute equalizer: At the start of the second half, the hosts stepped up their attack. In the 51st minute, experienced forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the back of the opponent's net to restore parity — 1:1;
Fruitless attempts: During the remaining minutes of the match, both teams created a series of chances to score the winner, but defenders and goalkeepers acted reliably to keep the score level.
Match details
EPL. Matchday 7
Leeds — Manchester United 1:1
Goals: Calvert-Lewin (51) — Mbeumo (35).
Leeds: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovich, Tanaka (Longstaff, 81), Gudmundsson, Bogle, Ampadu, Okafor (Nmecha, 74), Stach, Calvert-Lewin.
Manchester United: Lammens, Martinez (Mazraoui, 46), Yoro, Maguire, Dalot, Baleba (Mount, 74), Tielemans (Cunha, 84), Santos, Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo.
MU unable to win for 5 games
The Mancunians are forgetting the taste of victory in the domestic championship:
Long-running streak: The "Red Devils'" winless streak in the Premier League has reached 5 consecutive matches;
Memory of the last win: The team last defeated Ipswich Town 5:2 in the domestic league on August 30;
Pressure in the standings: Regular points dropped are pulling Manchester United away from the European competition zone, setting an urgent task for the coaching staff and management to find solutions.
Comments 0
…