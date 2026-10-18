No win since August: MU shares points with Leeds in EPL matchday 7

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No win since August: MU shares points with Leeds in EPL matchday 7

Playing away in the 7th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United visited one of their arch-rivals, Leeds. In a fierce and hard-fought encounter, a 1-1 draw was recorded.

This result further extends the Mancunians' winless streak in the tournament and fails to resolve the crisis surrounding the team.

Mbeumo's early goal and Calvert-Lewin's response

The match began with active pressure and quick attacks from the visitors:

  • First-half dominance: Manchester United seized the initiative in the opening 45 minutes and took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a precise strike by Bryan Mbeumo — 0:1;

  • 51st-minute equalizer: At the start of the second half, the hosts stepped up their attack. In the 51st minute, experienced forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the back of the opponent's net to restore parity — 1:1;

  • Fruitless attempts: During the remaining minutes of the match, both teams created a series of chances to score the winner, but defenders and goalkeepers acted reliably to keep the score level.

Match details

EPL. Matchday 7

Leeds — Manchester United 1:1

Goals: Calvert-Lewin (51) — Mbeumo (35).

  • Leeds: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovich, Tanaka (Longstaff, 81), Gudmundsson, Bogle, Ampadu, Okafor (Nmecha, 74), Stach, Calvert-Lewin.

  • Manchester United: Lammens, Martinez (Mazraoui, 46), Yoro, Maguire, Dalot, Baleba (Mount, 74), Tielemans (Cunha, 84), Santos, Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo.

MU unable to win for 5 games

The Mancunians are forgetting the taste of victory in the domestic championship:

  • Long-running streak: The "Red Devils'" winless streak in the Premier League has reached 5 consecutive matches;

  • Memory of the last win: The team last defeated Ipswich Town 5:2 in the domestic league on August 30;

  • Pressure in the standings: Regular points dropped are pulling Manchester United away from the European competition zone, setting an urgent task for the coaching staff and management to find solutions.

Manchester UnitedLeedsEnglish Premier LeagueCalvert-Lewin
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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