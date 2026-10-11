Erling Haaland mocks fierce rival ahead of blockbuster match at Anfield

Ahead of the marquee match of the 6th round of the English Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester City, the Citizens' top scorer Erling Haaland made a sharp and sarcastic statement directed at his opponents. Describing the pressure of the upcoming match against the Merseysiders, the Norwegian star openly trolled city rivals Manchester United by pretending as if he could not remember their name.

In an interview with the beIN SPORTS TV channel, Haaland spoke with a smile about what exactly he expects from the atmosphere at Anfield.

Haaland's sarcastic statement: "Who was it? Manchester United?"

The Norwegian goal machine emphasized that the pressure at the opponent's stadium gives City players extra adrenaline and motivation:

Expecting a "hostile" reception: "I hope the atmosphere at the stadium will be genuinely hostile. When Manchester City comes to Anfield to face Liverpool, that is actually how the situation should be," said the forward;

Cruel irony towards the fierce rival: During the conversation, he openly laughed at his derby rivals: "Kind of like our... um... um... who was it? Like our match against Manchester United";

Psychological dominance: Haaland's smiling remarks not only further fired up the Liverpool stands ahead of the game but also sparked major backlash in the red half of Manchester.

Central battle in the EPL: When and what time does the match start?

The clash between the two contenders is of critical importance for the race for the top of the standings:

Competition and round: English Premier League, Matchday 6 marquee showdown;

Venue: The famous Anfield stadium in Liverpool;

Kick-off time: The match starts today, October 11 at 20:30 Tashkent time.

The fierce rivalry between the two giants in recent years, Haaland's fighting spirit, and the scorching pressure of Anfield guarantee the most entertaining football spectacle of the night.