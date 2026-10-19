"There should be only one rooster in a coop": Laporta calls Mbappé's move to Real a mistake

The battle between the eternal rivals of Spanish football is reaching a new level off the pitch as well. Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan club Barcelona, made sharp and critical remarks regarding the transfer policy of Real Madrid and the career of French superstar Kylian Mbappé at the Madrid club.

According to Laporta, the forward who moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid in the summer of 2024 failed to strengthen the "royal club," and instead disrupted the balance within the team.

"There should be only one rooster in a coop": Laporta's sharp diagnosis

Interviewed by The Touchline, the Barcelona chief criticized the policy of gathering stars into a single squad:

Famous proverb and flawed strategy: "I warned about this before. There cannot be more than one rooster in a coop. This has never yielded positive results in any era, and it never will;

Loss of team spirit: The most important factor in football is not individual status, but the team and a unified team spirit. If this solidarity is missing in the dressing room, any expensive project will inevitably fail;

Star clashes: Real chose the path of making only sensational transfers and gathering renowned stars in the squad, but this approach is causing systemic problems," Laporta said.

Barcelona's superiority: "La Masia" and perfect harmony

The club president contrasted the Catalan team's current success and philosophy with the Madrid project:

Synthesis of youth and experience: "This is Barcelona's strongest aspect that sets us apart from others. Our squad brings together invaluable talents, products of the famous "La Masia" academy, and skilled players from various football cultures;

Unified system and harmony: Nevertheless, we have managed to form a wonderfully harmonious team that understands each other and strives toward a single goal;

Work of the coach and management: Such a healthy environment did not appear by itself. This is the result of the consistent work of the head coach and sporting director, who sweat over the continuous development of the team," Joan Laporta added.

Laporta's sharp statement has further heated the atmosphere ahead of the upcoming El Clásico clash, revealing the principal difference in the playing and management philosophies of the two giants.