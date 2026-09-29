Kylian Mbappé avoids serious knee injury and surgery

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has avoided surgery after suffering a knee injury while on duty with the French national team. This news comes as a huge relief to the royal club's management and coaching staff, as there were initial fears of a serious problem that could have affected the remainder of the season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to AS, the French forward felt pain in his knee after scoring in last Friday's match against Turkey and stopped playing. This timely decision prevented the situation from worsening. Medical examinations revealed a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of the player's left knee joint.

Initially, Real Madrid doctors were in constant contact with the French Football Federation, fearing that surgery would be required. However, in-depth medical examinations yielded positive results, confirming the player will only be sidelined for 10–12 days. Mbappé began his recovery process at the Valdebebas base as early as Monday.

Return timeline and coach's plan

Theoretically, Kylian Mbappé should return to the squad for the La Liga match against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on October 10. Nevertheless, Real Madrid's management has decided not to risk fielding the player too early. The club has firmly stated that they will not allow their star player to return until he is fully, i.e., 100 percent, fit.

Head coach José Mourinho is considering resting the player for the match against Villarreal. This is because, after this game, the Madrid side faces two crucial away matches: against Roma in Rome on October 14 and the El Clásico at the Camp Nou on October 25.

Tactical changes and alternative attacking solutions

In Mbappé's absence, the technical staff is working on four different tactical solutions to reshape the attacking line. Mourinho may keep the current system and field a young player in Mbappé's place, though the Portuguese specialist primarily sees him as a central striker against more defensively compact opponents.

Another main alternative is using Jude Bellingham in a false nine position. Under this tactical scheme, Arda Güler could operate behind Bellingham, creating synergy with teammates on the right flank. Mourinho will test these tactical options in upcoming training sessions.