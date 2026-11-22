Real Madrid's winning streak reaches 9 games, team becomes leader with 33 points
In the 13th round of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid achieved a comeback victory at their home ground, the Bernabeu stadium, despite conceding an early goal against Celta Vigo — 2:1.
The match began with an early attack from the visitors, and Duran opened the scoring in the 6th minute. In the 38th minute, Kylian Mbappe failed to convert a penalty. However, the pace and content of the game changed dramatically in the second half: Vinicius, who came off the bench, turned the match around and was involved in both goals. Jude Bellingham equalized in the 66th minute, and in the 85th minute, Espi once again acted as a "magic wand," securing the win for the team.
Winning streak and situation in the league table
Real Madrid, under the management of Jose Mourinho, has extended its winning streak across all competitions to 9 games. Following this victory, the Madrid side reached 33 points, tying with Barcelona and moving to the top of the league table based on tie-breaking criteria. However, Barcelona will play their match of this round against Villarreal. Celta Vigo remains in 13th place with 13 points.
Indicators
Real Madrid
Celta Vigo
Final score
2
1
Goals
Bellingham (66'), Espi (85')
Duran (6')
Missed penalty
Mbappe (38')
—
Tournament position / Points
Leader (33 points, tied with Barcelona)
13th place (13 points)
Match report and lineups
La Liga. 13th roundReal Madrid — Celta Vigo 2:1November 21, BernabeuGoals: Bellingham (66), Espi (85) — Duran (6).Missed penalty: Mbappe (38).
Real Madrid: Courtois, Trent (Vinicius, 57), Konate, Huijsen, Carreras (Cucurella, 57), Camavinga (Espi, 79), Silva (Valverde, 57), Guler, Bellingham, Diomande (Endrick, 71), Mbappe.
Celta Vigo: Radu, Rodriguez, Lago, Alonso, Carreira, Burcio (Driux, 67), Moriba, Galan (Rueda, 76), Alvarez (Jutgla, 46), Svedberg (Febas, 67), Duran (Aspas, 76).
Yellow cards: Lago (74), Rodriguez (82), Espi (90+4).
In your opinion, how significant was the impact of the substitutes in Real Madrid's 9th consecutive victory, and can the team maintain its advantage in the title race against Barcelona? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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