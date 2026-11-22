In the 13th round of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid achieved a comeback victory at their home ground, the Bernabeu stadium, despite conceding an early goal against Celta Vigo — 2:1.

The match began with an early attack from the visitors, and Duran opened the scoring in the 6th minute. In the 38th minute, Kylian Mbappe failed to convert a penalty. However, the pace and content of the game changed dramatically in the second half: Vinicius, who came off the bench, turned the match around and was involved in both goals. Jude Bellingham equalized in the 66th minute, and in the 85th minute, Espi once again acted as a "magic wand," securing the win for the team.