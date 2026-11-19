Arda Guler's future at Real Madrid has been secured for the long term. The Madrid club announced that it has extended the contract with the Turkish midfielder until 2032. This news did not leave his teammate Kylian Mbappe indifferent: the French forward's humorous comment gained attention on social media.

"I will sleep peacefully tonight"

On November 18, Real Madrid officially announced that a new agreement had been signed with 21-year-old Arda Guler. The deal is valid until 2032.

Following this news, the Turkish footballer posted about the new contract on social media. Kylian Mbappe also shared his reaction underneath, writing:

"Thank you, I will sleep peacefully tonight."

The French star's comment was humorous in nature, expressing his satisfaction that his teammate will remain at the club for many years to come.

Arda Guler is solidifying his place at Real Madrid

Arda Guler moved to the Madrid team from Turkey's Fenerbahce in 2023 for 20 million euros. Over time, he has become one of the key players in the Real Madrid squad.

In the current season, the midfielder has participated in 12 matches in the Spanish championship, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists.

Real Madrid shows long-term faith in the young star

The extension of the contract until 2032 means that the club sees Arda Guler as an important part of its future plans. For the 21-year-old player, this is not only a sign of trust but also an opportunity to demonstrate his potential at an even higher level.

Mbappe's reaction was a small but notable detail, pointing to the warm atmosphere within the team. Now, fans will watch with interest to see what results Arda will achieve at Real Madrid following this long-term contract.