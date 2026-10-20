Joan Laporta reveals Barcelona's phenomenal start and grand plans

·43·Sport
Joan Laporta reveals Barcelona's phenomenal start and grand plans

Catalan club Barcelona is demonstrating an unprecedentedly bold and productive game in all competitions this season. The team is delighting its fans by securing 11 consecutive wins in the Spanish La Liga and UEFA Champions League matches.

Club President Joan Laporta gave an exclusive interview to the influential publication The Touchline regarding the team's current magnificent sports form, the atmosphere in the locker room, and their main goals for the current season.

"Hard work and iron discipline": Laporta on the secret to success

The club leader specifically emphasized that the meaningful game the team is showing today is not a coincidence, but the result of systematic work:

  • Three factors of success: "Barcelona is achieving clear superiority over its opponents due to continuous and hard work, high responsibility, and iron discipline;

  • Leadership in Spain: Our goal in the near future is to maintain this established dominance in Spanish football for a long time;

  • Conquering the European throne: At the same time, we aim to dominate not only in the domestic championship, but also in European football as a whole," Laporta said.

Main target — the UEFA Champions League main trophy

Joan Laporta spoke openly about the club's long-awaited dream and the cup that the fans have been longing for:

  • Gap of recent years: "We have set winning the Champions League as our main task. We desperately want to return this prestigious trophy, which has been moving away from us in recent years, back to Catalonia";

  • The "PSG" hurdle ahead: Tonight, on the evening of October 20, a central and extremely important match awaits the Catalans against France's grand club "PSG" within the framework of the UEFA Champions League.

Flawless result in La Liga: 9 matches, 27 points

The performance in the domestic championship proves the incomparable strength of the "blaugrana":

  • Hundred percent result: Barcelona won all 9 rounds held in the Spanish championship, showing a hundred percent result;

  • 27 points and leadership: The team has brought its number of points to 27, standing as the sole leader in the La Liga standings.

The current momentum of the Catalan club and the bold words of its president indicate that the team is beginning a new victorious era not only in the national championship, but also on a continental scale.

BarcelonaJoan LaportaUEFA Champions LeaguePSG
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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