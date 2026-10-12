Joan Laporta strongly responds to Real Madrid's 50,000-page accusation

·36·Sport
Joan Laporta strongly responds to Real Madrid's 50,000-page accusation

Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan club Barcelona, has strongly reacted to new accusations made by their long-standing rival Real Madrid within the framework of the high-profile Negreira case. According to Sport.es, following the Madrid club's submission of a massive 50,000-page dossier containing evidence and testimonies on this matter to UEFA, Laporta harshly condemned his rival's actions through the press.

The club president stated that he believes in the absolute innocence of the Catalans and revealed that malicious motives lie behind such attacks orchestrated by Real Madrid.

"They are trying to find us guilty without a trial, but Barca will be acquitted"

While addressing the public, Joan Laporta emphasized that the campaign to discredit the club is groundless:

  • Groundless accusations: "As for the Negreira case, I never tire of repeating that they tried to declare us guilty even before the trial began. However, it has been proven that there are no real grounds to accuse us," the president said;

  • Confidence in acquittal: "I am 100 percent confident in Barcelona's full acquittal and a fair verdict. Those who continuously bring up this issue only aim to undermine Barcelona's high reputation in world football."

Real Madrid's arrogance and waning reputation: Serious claims from Laporta

The Barcelona president noted that the Madrid club holds a negative attitude not only towards Catalonia but towards the entire football community:

  • Harmful approach to football: "With such steps, Real Madrid is doing great harm to football. They are always busy opposing everything: whether you appeal to UEFA or the management of the national league — they still take an opposing stance," Laporta continued;

  • Isolation on the international stage: "These actions show that Real Madrid is losing its prestige and recognition nationally and internationally. For example, I recently attended the EFC Congress, but the Madrid club did not participate there with even a single representative";

  • The Super League and arrogance: "They behave excessively arrogantly and strive for hegemony. The same thing happened with the Super League issue — they continue to be an obstacle to other clubs. They should critically evaluate their actions, because this path does not befit a great club at all."

This latest conflict between the two Spanish giants and Laporta's strong statements clearly demonstrate how much relations have escalated ahead of the upcoming El Clasico.

Joan LaportaBarcelonaReal MadridNegreira case
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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