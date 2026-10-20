Marmoush's debut goal: Tottenham defeat Coventry at home

In the 7th round of the English Premier League, London club Tottenham hosted Coventry, considered one of the stubborn teams in the league, at their home ground.

Roberto De Zerbi's team scored three goals against their opponents in an intense and attacking match, securing an important 3:1 victory.

Four goals and fierce competition: Match chronology

The match started with active pressure from the hosts and provided fans with exciting moments:

Minute 14 — Quick goal from Maddison: James Maddison demonstrated his high skill to open the scoring and put the Londoners ahead — 1:0;

Minute 49 — The hosts' response: At the start of the second half, Rudoni restored parity for the guests, restarting the contest — 1:1;

Minute 58 — Marmoush's debut goal: Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush scored his debut goal for the team, restoring the "Spurs'" lead — 2:1;

Minute 90+6 — Final blow: In the final minutes added by the referee, substitute Ben Davies hit the opponent's net to put the final point in the match — 3:1.

Standings situation

This victory was vital for Tottenham to improve their position in the league table:

Tottenham moves up: The team led by De Zerbi brought their points tally to 6 , rising to 16th place in the standings; Coventry in the danger zone: Coventry, having gathered the exact same — 6 points, dropped to 17th place due to goal difference.



EPL. Round 7

Tottenham — Coventry 3:1

Goals: Maddison (14), Marmoush (58), Davies (90+6) — Rudoni (49).