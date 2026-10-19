Tottenham vs Coventry: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·46·Sport
Tottenham vs Coventry: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Tottenham vs Coventry. Kick-off: 20 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Tottenham starting lineup: 31. Kinsky A., 4. Adarabioyo T., 14. Gray A., 20. Kudus M., 10. Maddison J., 22. Marmoush O., 3. Robertson A., 19. Solanke D., 16. Tonali S., 37. van de Ven M. (captain), 6. van Hecke J. P.

Tottenham head coach: De Zerbi R.

Coventry starting lineup: 19. Rushworth C., 49. Cherif S., 3. Dasilva J., 6. Grimes M., 2. Pinnock E., 5. Rudoni J., 7. Sakamoto T., 23. Thomas-Asante B., 4. Thomas B., 27. van Ewijk M., 8. Yirenkyi C.

Coventry head coach: Lampard F.

Live report LIVE
7
Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) makes a heavy challenge to win the ball back and Andy Madley blows his whistle for a foul. Coventry will take the free kick.
6
The linesman signaled that Dominic Solanke (Tottenham) was offside, and the referee confirmed the decision.
3
Archie Gray (Tottenham) delivered the ball into the penalty area, but the opposing defenders quickly cleared it.
1
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry) received an accurate pass and had enough time inside the box to shoot into the bottom left corner. Antonin Kinsky read his intention and made a brilliant save.
1
Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!
00:01
Coventry gets the game underway.
00:00
Today's match will be officiated by Andy Madley.
00:00
You can check the starting lineups of both teams in the match details.
00:00
Hello, welcome to our live text commentary. You can follow all the exciting moments of the match in text format so you don't miss a thing. Sit back and enjoy.
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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