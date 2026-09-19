"Get out!" shouts against De Zerbi: Tottenham fans furious

A real fan rebellion has broken out around London's Tottenham club, which is sinking deeper and deeper into the swamp of crisis in the English Premier League. On Saturday evening, September 19, losing 2-3 in a dramatic clash against Aston Villa at home, the "Spurs" not only lost three points but also exhausted the patience of their supporters. As the score reached 0-3 during the match and the team headed towards a shameful defeat, thousands of fans, without waiting for the end of the match, began to massively leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By the 84th minute, a stream of thousands of disgruntled spectators appeared outside the stadium. Meanwhile, the fans who stayed in the stands until the end paid no attention to the team's 2 late goals in the final minutes, shouting angrily against head coach Roberto de Zerbi and demanding the immediate resignation of the Italian specialist. After 5 rounds behind us, with only 2 points and remaining in the disastrous 18th position of the standings (the relegation zone), the management system of the grand club seems completely shattered.

So, will De Zerbi's tenure at the helm of the Londoners come to such a quick end, will this sharp discontent of the Spurs fans force the management to make a swift decision, and how will Tottenham get out of this severe psychological depth?

"Empty stands and open curses": The scene of the rebellion in London

The main events that took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the evening of September 19:

Mass evacuation (0:3): After conceding the third goal, unable to endure the team's spineless play, fans began leaving the stadium as early as the 84th minute;

"De Zerbi, get out!" demand: The fans remaining in the stand voiced calls for resignation and harsh insulting shouts directed at the Italian coach;

Late goals were no comfort: Two consolation goals scored in the final moments of the game could not soften the fans' anger — the team lost 2-3;

Catastrophe in the standings: Tottenham collected only 2 points after 5 matches and headed to the 18th place — the relegation zone.

"2 points and 18th place": What are the real causes of the crisis?

Factors that influenced the "Spurs'" unsuccessful start to the season:

Tactical imbalance: Roberto de Zerbi's risky positional style and playing out from the back are creating huge gaps in defense against the dense pressing of the EPL;

Loss of the winning feeling: The team could not taste victory for 5 rounds and is easily yielding to opponents even on its home ground;

Sluggishness of leaders: Gross mistakes in the defensive line and the inability of forwards to capitalize on chances are having a direct negative impact on results;

Pressure on management: The club's owners now face a choice between giving De Zerbi more time or looking for a new coach before the international break.

Sports analysis: Experts on De Zerbi's fate

Conclusions of English football experts and analysts on the situation:

Losing fans' trust — the final point: The mass departure of fans from the stadium and calls for the coach's resignation in the EPL is usually considered a final signal for the management;

The Italian specialist's mistake: Applying his philosophy from Brighton in a club under immense pressure like Tottenham with defensive imbalances is proving to be De Zerbi's undoing;

Upcoming rounds — a matter of life and death: If a winning streak does not start soon, it is inevitable that the grand club in 18th place will officially part ways with its manager before December.

The match against Aston Villa clearly demonstrated that Tottenham's problem is not just about the players or a single game, but that a serious crisis has begun in the entire system.

In your opinion, should the Tottenham management immediately dismiss Roberto de Zerbi, or should the Italian specialist be given another opportunity to turn the situation around? Do you believe the Spurs, starting the season in 18th place, will return to the top four this year? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot drama around the London club with all football fans and your loved ones!