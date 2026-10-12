Coventry vs Newcastle: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 Carl Rushworth (Coventry) tried to cross low into the box, but the ball was blocked and cleared.

45 2 minutes added to the end of regulation time.

45+1 2 minutes added to the end of regulation time.

44 Joe Willock (Newcastle United) unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box, but his effort is blocked by a defender.

43 Matías Fernández-Pardo (Newcastle United) shows great skill inside the box to carve out a yard of space, but his shot is cleared off the line by a defender with the keeper beaten.

42 Matt Grimes (Coventry) brings down his opponent, free-kick awarded.

40 Joe Willock (Newcastle United) pulls his opponent back to prevent him from getting the ball and concedes a foul.

38 Corner kick. A good opportunity is opening up for Newcastle.

36 Joe Willock (Newcastle United) commits a foul, and John Brooks blows his whistle for the infringement.

33 A good clearance by the defender means Newcastle come to nothing from the corner.

32 Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) delivered the ball into the center, but the defender was alert and cleared the danger.

32 Newcastle took a short corner instead of crossing into the box.

31 Newcastle are controlling the game in midfield with great possession and precise passing.

29 Sidiki Cherif (Coventry) recovered and shot from outside the box towards the bottom right corner, but Lucas Hornicek controlled the situation and easily gathered the ball.

25 Newcastle will try to make the most of a dangerous free-kick near the touchline.

24 Matt Grimes (Coventry) should have known that action was against the rules. He went into the challenge far too carelessly, leaving John Brooks with no choice but to blow his whistle.

20 Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) is caught offside.

18 Coventry - Newcastle. Score: 1-0. Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Newcastle United) delivered a cross, but it didn't reach any of his teammates.

16 Joe Willock (Newcastle United) is caught offside and the linesman raises his flag.

13 Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) received an accurate pass and had enough time inside the box to shoot low towards the center of the goal. Carl Rushworth read his intention and made a brilliant save.

13 Newcastle is passing the ball around the pitch and maintaining control. However, the opponent intercepted the pass and the situation changed.

11 Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) is flagged offside during a run.

11 A brilliant solo run by Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) comes to nothing as his shot from the edge of the box is blocked by a defender.

9 Nico (Newcastle United) commits a foul, and Jon Brooks blows his whistle for the infringement.

6 Goal! Jack Rudoni (Coventry) brilliantly converts the penalty into the bottom right corner, leaving goalkeeper Lucas Hornicek with no chance!

6 Jack Rudoni (Coventry) scores from the penalty spot!

6 Jack Ruddy (Coventry) is heading to the penalty spot, he will take the kick.

5 Lucas Hornicek (Newcastle United) recklessly lunged at his opponent's legs and is very lucky to escape punishment. John Brooks blew his whistle for the foul, but kept his cards in his pocket this time. Coventry are awarded a penalty. A golden opportunity to score!

2 Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United) lunged into a sliding tackle but caught his opponent's leg instead. The referee blows his whistle for a foul. Coventry will take the free kick.

1 Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) with a dangerous challenge. Jon Brooks blows his whistle for a foul.

1 The first half of this match is about to begin.

00:00 Newcastle gets the game underway.

00:00 Today's match has been entrusted to referee John Brooks.

00:00 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.