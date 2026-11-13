Leading Tottenham to the top: How was De Zerbi named the best in the Premier League?

1 min read28
Leading Tottenham to the top: How was De Zerbi named the best in the Premier League?

The organizers of the English Premier League have officially announced the best manager who showed high results with his team in October. Accordingly, the head coach of Tottenham Roberto De Zerbi was named the best of the month.

Tottenham's successful run in October

Under the guidance of the experienced Italian specialist, the 'Spurs' played a total of 4 matches in the English championship last month, recording 3 wins and 1 draw. De Zerbi's charges displayed an uncompromising and attacking style of play against their opponents on the pitch.

In particular, the London club triumphed in a series of important matches that fans will not soon forget:

  • "Crystal Palace" defeated convincingly (2:0);

  • in the London derby, Chelsea was beaten (2:0);

  • Coventry conceded 3 goals in the match (3:1);

  • Nevertheless, Manchester United held them to a draw in a tense encounter (1:1).

Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham's statistics

Data and details

Recognition

Premier League Manager of the Month for October

Matches in October

4 matches: 3 wins, 1 draw

Key results

Victories over Chelsea and Crystal Palace

Current season status

12 points after 10 rounds and 11th place in the league table

League position and outlook

Despite the successful streak, after 10 rounds of the English Premier League, Tottenham has 12 points and currently occupies 11th place in the standings. Nevertheless, the significant positive changes in the team's performance under Roberto De Zerbi's leadership are highly rated by fans and experts.

Do you think Roberto De Zerbi can lead Tottenham into the Premier League top five by the end of the season? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport