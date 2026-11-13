Leading Tottenham to the top: How was De Zerbi named the best in the Premier League?

The organizers of the English Premier League have officially announced the best manager who showed high results with his team in October. Accordingly, the head coach of Tottenham Roberto De Zerbi was named the best of the month.

Tottenham's successful run in October

Under the guidance of the experienced Italian specialist, the 'Spurs' played a total of 4 matches in the English championship last month, recording 3 wins and 1 draw. De Zerbi's charges displayed an uncompromising and attacking style of play against their opponents on the pitch.

In particular, the London club triumphed in a series of important matches that fans will not soon forget:

"Crystal Palace" defeated convincingly (2:0);

in the London derby, Chelsea was beaten (2:0);

Coventry conceded 3 goals in the match (3:1);

Nevertheless, Manchester United held them to a draw in a tense encounter (1:1).

Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham's statistics Data and details Recognition Premier League Manager of the Month for October Matches in October 4 matches: 3 wins, 1 draw Key results Victories over Chelsea and Crystal Palace Current season status 12 points after 10 rounds and 11th place in the league table

League position and outlook

Despite the successful streak, after 10 rounds of the English Premier League, Tottenham has 12 points and currently occupies 11th place in the standings. Nevertheless, the significant positive changes in the team's performance under Roberto De Zerbi's leadership are highly rated by fans and experts.

Do you think Roberto De Zerbi can lead Tottenham into the Premier League top five by the end of the season? Leave your opinion in the comments!