Our cyclists win gold and silver medals at the Asian Para Games

·36·Sport
Our cyclists win gold and silver medals at the Asian Para Games

The Uzbekistan delegation added another series of brilliant victories to its tally at the 2026 Summer Asian Para Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya.

According to the press service of the National Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan, our compatriots achieved a true triumph in the para-track cycling finals by claiming the top two steps of the podium.

Uzbek derby in the final: Absolute dominance by Yavkochev and Abdullayev

The men's C5 class 4000m individual pursuit finals were fiercely contested:

  • Gold finish: Our skilled athlete Boymurod Yavkochev showed incredible speed and endurance in the final, crossing the finish line first to win the gold medal of the Asian Para Games;

  • Silver achievement: Another talented representative of ours, Azimbek Abdullayev, crossed the finish line second, adding a valuable silver medal to our delegation's treasury;

  • Bronze winner: A representative of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rounded out the top three in this event, being awarded the bronze medal.

The victorious march of the Uzbekistan delegation

Our national team continues to demonstrate its high athletic potential at the major competition in Aichi-Nagoya:

  • Expanding ranks of champions: Prior to this success by our cyclists, Lolaxon Qodirova and Yegor Bolotov were also recognized as unbeatable in their events, earning the title of Asian Para Games champions;

  • Overall team standings: Such consecutive medals won during the competition ensure that Uzbekistan's Paralympians strengthen their high positions in the overall team standings.

2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para GamesBoymurod YavkochevAzimbek AbdullayevPara track cycling C5 4000m
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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