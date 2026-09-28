Anvar Anvarov wins bronze medal at the Asian Games

Uzbekistan's athletics team secured another medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the long jump event, Anvar Anvarov recorded a jump of 8.06 meters to earn a place among the medalists.

Our compatriot's best attempt earned him the bronze medal of the competition.

Anvarov's best attempt — 8.06 meters

Anvar Anvarov, a member of the Uzbekistan national team, demonstrated his skills in the long jump competition.

Our athlete achieved his best result of the tournament at 8.06 meters. This performance was sufficient to claim the bronze medal according to the final standings.

Thus, Anvar Anvarov brought another medal to the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Uzbekistan delegation's medal treasury is growing

Anvarov's bronze became the latest accolade for our country's representatives in athletics.

At the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, Uzbek athletes continue to compete for medals across various sports. High results are also expected from our compatriots in athletics.

Anvar Anvarov's bronze medal was recorded as another joyful piece of news in this discipline.

About Anvar Anvarov

Anvar Anvarov competes in the long jump event for the Uzbekistan national team.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 marked one of the major starts of his career at the Asian Games. With a result of 8.06 meters, our athlete secured a spot in the top three, winning a bronze medal for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya, Japan.

The Uzbekistan delegation is participating with a large squad in these Asian Games, which are among the largest sporting events on the continent.

Anvarov's 8.06-meter result in the long jump is another prize-winning achievement for Uzbek athletics.

One jump — one medal. Anvar Anvarov once again raised the flag of Uzbekistan to the podium at Aichi-Nagoya.