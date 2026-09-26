Important meetings of Uzbekistan in the international sports arena in Aichi-Nagoya

The ongoing Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Summer Asian Games in Japan are becoming not only an arena for athletes to compete for medals, but also an important platform for dialogue among representatives of the international sports community. Representatives of the Uzbekistan delegation also took part in a series of high-level meetings within the framework of this major sports forum.

Hosted by Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya, the 20th Summer Asian Games run from September 19 to October 5. Uzbekistan is participating in this competition with the largest squad in its history — 396 athletes are defending the country's honor across 42 sports.

Alongside the competitions, meetings aimed at strengthening Uzbekistan's cooperation with international sports organizations are also ongoing.

Meeting held with Kirsty Coventry

Within the framework of Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Otabek Umarov, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia and First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, along with Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva, Bureau Member of the World Aquatics Executive Committee and First Deputy Chairperson of the National Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan, met with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry.

During the dialogue, the parties discussed further developing cooperation within the international sports community, supporting the Olympic movement, and ensuring proper conditions for athletes.

Ahead of the start of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 competitions, Kirsty Coventry also familiarized herself with the sports infrastructure and the conditions created for athletes in Japan. The IOC leader gave a positive evaluation of the accommodation facilities for athletes in Nagoya.

An important international dialogue platform for Uzbekistan

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 is gaining significance not only as one of the continent's largest sporting competitions, but also as an important platform for dialogue featuring leaders of Asian and global sports organizations.

In particular, the participation of the leadership of the Olympic Council of Asia and representatives of the International Olympic Committee in the competition events demonstrates the relevance of the international cooperation agenda in the field of sports. According to OCA information, IOC President Kirsty Coventry and OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani visited Nagoya to meet with athletes and inspect their accommodation facilities within the framework of Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

From this perspective, the dialogue of Uzbekistan's representatives with the leaders of international sports organizations is also of great importance for the country's sports diplomacy.

The main focus was placed on proper conditions for athletes, supporting the Olympic movement, and taking international cooperation to a new level.

The issue of organizing major competitions at a high level

Another important direction in the meetings was the issue of organizing international competitions at a high level.

In modern sports, the outcome of a competition is not determined solely by performance on the fields or arenas. The living conditions, training, medical and logistical support, and competition infrastructure for athletes must also meet high standards.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 itself shows that great attention is being paid to such issues. Representatives of 45 National Olympic Committees are participating in the competition, with athletes accommodated in hotels, temporary housing, and a cruise liner in Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture.

New dialogues in Uzbekistan's sports diplomacy

The meetings of Otabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva with the leaders of international sports organizations are aimed at further developing Uzbekistan's cooperative ties in the Olympic and global sports movement.

In such dialogues, important places are held by directions such as protecting the interests of athletes, studying the experience of organizing international competitions, developing sports infrastructure, and expanding cooperation with international organizations.

Currently, the Uzbekistan delegation is participating in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with a large squad. According to the National Olympic Committee, the country's athletes are competing for medals in 42 sports.

Thus, the Asian Games in Japan are becoming not only an arena of struggle for medals for Uzbek athletes, but also an important platform for further strengthening the country's ties with the international sports community.

The main goal of the meetings in Aichi-Nagoya converges on one point: further developing Uzbek sports in the international arena, ensuring proper conditions for athletes, and holding major competitions at a high level.