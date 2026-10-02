Uzbekistan also wins a medal in track cycling: the pair claims bronze

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Uzbekistan also wins a medal in track cycling: the pair claims bronze

At the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, the Uzbekistan delegation enriched its medal tally in yet another sport. Today, on October 2, medals were contested in track cycling events, and our compatriots secured a spot on the podium.

Competing in the men's Madison event, the duo of Sergey Rostovsev and Nikita Svetkov scored 45 points to win the bronze medal.

45 points in the Madison event — bronze medal

Fierce competition unfolded in the men's track cycling Madison event. Representing Uzbekistan, Sergey Rostovsev and Nikita Svetkov accumulated crucial points throughout the race.

According to the final results, the Uzbek cyclists took third place with 45 points.

Thus, the pair brought the Uzbekistan delegation a bronze medal in the track cycling events at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

45 points were enough for Uzbekistan's representatives to take the third step of the podium in the Madison event.

Another medal for Uzbekistan from track cycling

At Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Uzbek athletes continue to compete for medals across various disciplines.

This time, it was the turn of the track cycling representatives. The bronze medal won by Sergey Rostovsev and Nikita Svetkov demonstrated the further expansion of the geography of medals won by our country's delegation across different sports.

Event

Representatives of Uzbekistan

Result

Men's Madison

Sergey Rostovsev — Nikita Svetkov

Bronze

Points Scored

45 points

3rd place

Uzbekistan also wins a medal in track cycling: the pair claims bronze

Our compatriots took a place on the podium

Thus, Uzbekistan is set to conclude the track cycling events with a medal as well.

Finishing the competition in third place, the pair of Rostovsev and Svetkov added another bronze medal to the account of our country's delegation.

As the battle for medals continues at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, Uzbekistan's representatives continue to showcase their potential in every sport.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian GamesTrack CyclingSergey RostovsevNikita Svetkov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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