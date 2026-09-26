Uzbekistan's medals reach 34: who won the latest silver?

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Uzbekistan's medals reach 34: who won the latest silver?

At the Asian Games ongoing in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the delegation of Uzbekistan has enriched its medal tally with another prize. Participating in the canoe sprint mixed event, the pair of Vladlen Denisov and Nilufar Zokirova crossed the finish line second, claiming the silver medal.

This result brings the total number of medals for the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 to 34.

Denisov and Zokirova win silver in the mixed event

Vladlen Denisov and Nilufar Zokirova defended the honor of Uzbekistan in the canoe sprint mixed event.

The Uzbek pair recorded a respectable result throughout the competition, crossing the finish line in second place.

Thus, Denisov and Zokirova became silver medalists at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Vladlen Denisov + Nilufar Zokirova — silver medalists of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 mixed event.

Their result provided the Uzbekistan delegation with another medal, bringing the total count to 34.

The number of Uzbekistan's medals reaches 34

The silver medal by Denisov and Zokirova became the 17th silver for Uzbekistan at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Currently, the delegation's tally stands at:

  • 8 gold medals;

  • 17 silver medals;

  • 9 bronze medals.

Total — 34 medals.

Reaching 17 silver medals demonstrates that Uzbek athletes are consistently fighting not only for championship titles, but also for podium finishes in the competition.

In Aichi-Nagoya, the medal count continues to grow

Another day of the Asian Games is memorable for the Uzbekistan delegation with several significant results.

Earlier, Shahriyor Mahkamov crossed the finish line first in the 500m single kayak sprint event, presenting Uzbekistan with a gold medal.

Additionally, Arina Tanatmisheva won a silver medal in the 500m single event. This was the second silver medal for the athlete in Aichi-Nagoya.

Now, the pair of Vladlen Denisov and Nilufar Zokirova have also added another silver to the Uzbekistan delegation's medal tally.

The battle for medals continues ahead

The Asian Games hosted by the city of Aichi-Nagoya are still ongoing. This means new starts and battles for prizes lie ahead for the athletes of Uzbekistan.

34 medals — 8 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze — represent the current result of the Uzbekistan delegation in the competition.

Subsequent matches and events in Aichi-Nagoya may change these numbers even further.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026Vladlen DenisovNilufar ZokirovaAsian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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