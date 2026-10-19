Bobur Toshtemirov breaks Para Asian Games record and becomes champion in Aichi-Nagoya

On the very first day of the Para Asian Games, which officially kicked off in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, a historic result was added to the account of the national team of Uzbekistan.

Defending the honor of our country in the men's 3 km individual pursuit in para track cycling, Bobur Toshtemirov outperformed all his rivals, took the highest step of the podium, and was awarded the gold medal.

Intense final race and a new record

The decisive match was uncompromising and held at high speed:

Victory over the Korean rival: In the final showdown, our compatriot took to the track against the representative of South Korea and seized the initiative from the very first laps of the distance;

Finish in 3:41.263 seconds: Toshtemirov covered the 3-kilometer distance in 3 minutes and 41.263 seconds , leaving no chance for his opponent;

Para Asian Games record: This astonishing time was sealed in the competition's records as a new official record in the history of the Para Asian Games.

A new page in Uzbek para cycling

This victory by Bobur Toshtemirov holds two historical significance points at once:

First gold in para cycling: This became the very first gold medal won in the history of Uzbek sports in para cycling (track cycling) events at the Para Asian Games;

Our delegation's first medal: Toshtemirov was the one to deliver the first medal to the treasury of the sports delegation of Uzbekistan at the competition in Aichi-Nagoya — and immediately of the highest quality, gold.

This strong start on the velodrome track imparts high motivation and confidence to other Uzbek athletes participating in the Para Asian Games.