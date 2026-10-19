Bobur Toshtemirov breaks Para Asian Games record and becomes champion in Aichi-Nagoya

·20·Sport
Bobur Toshtemirov breaks Para Asian Games record and becomes champion in Aichi-Nagoya

On the very first day of the Para Asian Games, which officially kicked off in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, a historic result was added to the account of the national team of Uzbekistan.

Defending the honor of our country in the men's 3 km individual pursuit in para track cycling, Bobur Toshtemirov outperformed all his rivals, took the highest step of the podium, and was awarded the gold medal.

Intense final race and a new record

The decisive match was uncompromising and held at high speed:

  • Victory over the Korean rival: In the final showdown, our compatriot took to the track against the representative of South Korea and seized the initiative from the very first laps of the distance;

  • Finish in 3:41.263 seconds: Toshtemirov covered the 3-kilometer distance in 3 minutes and 41.263 seconds, leaving no chance for his opponent;

  • Para Asian Games record: This astonishing time was sealed in the competition's records as a new official record in the history of the Para Asian Games.

A new page in Uzbek para cycling

This victory by Bobur Toshtemirov holds two historical significance points at once:

  • First gold in para cycling: This became the very first gold medal won in the history of Uzbek sports in para cycling (track cycling) events at the Para Asian Games;

  • Our delegation's first medal: Toshtemirov was the one to deliver the first medal to the treasury of the sports delegation of Uzbekistan at the competition in Aichi-Nagoya — and immediately of the highest quality, gold.

This strong start on the velodrome track imparts high motivation and confidence to other Uzbek athletes participating in the Para Asian Games.

Bobur ToshtemirovPara Asian GamesAichi-NagoyaPara track cycling
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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