3 gold, 2 silver and 2 records: A triumph for Uzbekistan's para-athletics team

·46·Sport
3 gold, 2 silver and 2 records: A triumph for Uzbekistan's para-athletics team

The opening day of the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, is proving to be truly triumphant and record-breaking for the national delegation of Uzbekistan.

Particularly, our compatriots competing in the para-athletics events demonstrated unprecedented skill and physical superiority, winning 3 gold and 2 silver medals at once and setting new Asian Para Games records in two disciplines.

The top step of the podium and new records

Uzbekistan's para-athletes' performances drew enthusiastic applause from the spectators gathered at the stadium:

  • Another gold from Khusniddin Norbekov (F35 class): Paralympic and world champion Khusniddin Norbekov clearly outperformed all rivals in the men's shot put final, sending the implement a distance of 16.04 meters to officially claim the championship;

  • Competition record from Mahliyo Akramova (F32 class): Competing in the women's club throw final, our representative Mahliyo Akramova won the gold medal with a result of 24.08 meters, setting a new Asian Para Games record with this performance;

  • Record-breaking throw by Kudratillo Marufkhujaev (F37 class): Participating in the shot put events, Kudratillo Marufkhujaev recorded 16.66 meters, rising to the first step of the podium and breaking the competition record.

Silver medals: An Uzbek double on the podium

Furthermore, our compatriots enriched the silver medal tally with significant achievements:

  • Silver double from Tolibboy Yuldashev (F37 class): Competing in the same category as Kudratillo Marufkhujaev, Tolibboy Yuldashev placed second by throwing the shot 15.79 meters, meaning both top steps of the podium in this event went to Uzbekistan;

  • Silver jump from Omadbek Khasanov (T47 class): Competing in the men's long jump final, Omadbek Khasanov recorded a result of 6.99 meters, adding another valuable silver medal to our delegation's account.

These 5 substantial medals and 2 official records won by our para-athletes on the very first day of competition have ensured that Uzbekistan firmly secures a place among the leaders in the overall medal table of the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para GamesNational delegation of UzbekistanKhusniddin NorbekovPara-athletics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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