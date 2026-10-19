3 gold, 2 silver and 2 records: A triumph for Uzbekistan's para-athletics team

The opening day of the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, is proving to be truly triumphant and record-breaking for the national delegation of Uzbekistan.

Particularly, our compatriots competing in the para-athletics events demonstrated unprecedented skill and physical superiority, winning 3 gold and 2 silver medals at once and setting new Asian Para Games records in two disciplines.

The top step of the podium and new records

Uzbekistan's para-athletes' performances drew enthusiastic applause from the spectators gathered at the stadium:

Another gold from Khusniddin Norbekov (F35 class): Paralympic and world champion Khusniddin Norbekov clearly outperformed all rivals in the men's shot put final, sending the implement a distance of 16.04 meters to officially claim the championship;

Competition record from Mahliyo Akramova (F32 class): Competing in the women's club throw final, our representative Mahliyo Akramova won the gold medal with a result of 24.08 meters , setting a new Asian Para Games record with this performance;

Record-breaking throw by Kudratillo Marufkhujaev (F37 class): Participating in the shot put events, Kudratillo Marufkhujaev recorded 16.66 meters, rising to the first step of the podium and breaking the competition record.

Silver medals: An Uzbek double on the podium

Furthermore, our compatriots enriched the silver medal tally with significant achievements:

Silver double from Tolibboy Yuldashev (F37 class): Competing in the same category as Kudratillo Marufkhujaev, Tolibboy Yuldashev placed second by throwing the shot 15.79 meters , meaning both top steps of the podium in this event went to Uzbekistan;

Silver jump from Omadbek Khasanov (T47 class): Competing in the men's long jump final, Omadbek Khasanov recorded a result of 6.99 meters, adding another valuable silver medal to our delegation's account.

These 5 substantial medals and 2 official records won by our para-athletes on the very first day of competition have ensured that Uzbekistan firmly secures a place among the leaders in the overall medal table of the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya.