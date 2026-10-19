Aichi-Nagoya–2026: Uzbek para-judo team wins 5 medals on the first day

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Aichi-Nagoya–2026: Uzbek para-judo team wins 5 medals on the first day

The opening day of the Asian Para Games taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, began with a true constellation of medals for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Our athletes competing in para-judo demonstrated high skill and uncompromising willpower, adding a total of 2 silver and 3 bronze medals to our national team's tally.

The path to the finals: Two silver medals

The leaders of our national team performed confidently until the final matches, securing the second step of the podium:

  • Uljon Amriyeva's new peak (J1 class, -60 kg): Competing among women, Amriyeva successfully passed all qualifying rounds and fought an uncompromising battle in the decisive final against China's Shi Yijie, bringing a valuable silver medal to our delegation;

  • Higher than the Hangzhou result: It is worth noting that while Uljon Amriyeva won a bronze medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, this time she improved her result and became a silver medalist;

  • Willed struggle from Kemran Nurillayev (J2 class, -70 kg): In the men's competitions, Kemran Nurillayev defeated all his opponents to reach the final stage. Competing against Kazakhstan's Ibragim Nurmakhanuli for the gold medal, our compatriot ultimately won the silver medal.

Bronze medals: A firm place on the podium

Additionally, three other para-judokas, who demonstrated excellent preparation in the repechage and bronze medal matches, enriched the national team's treasury:

  • Bonu Babayeva (J1 class, -52 kg): Competing in the lightweight division, Bonu launched active attacks against her opponents and became the owner of a bronze medal;

  • Fotima Toirova (J1 class, -60 kg): Another representative of ours who worthily defended the honor of our country in this weight category rose to the third step of the podium;

  • Ibrohim Akbarov (J1 class, -70 kg): Showing resilience in tense clashes among men, Ibrohim added another bronze medal to our delegation's tally.

These 5 medals achieved in para-judo are making an important contribution to strengthening the high positions of the Uzbekistan national team in the overall team standings at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Para GamesAichi-NagoyaUzbekistan national teampara-judo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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