“Unexpected leader in the Ballon d'Or race”: Harry Kane is first, and Messi is in the top three

·81·Sport
“Unexpected leader in the Ballon d'Or race”: Harry Kane is first, and Messi is in the top three

With just a few days left until the presentation of world football's most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or, heated debates among experts have reached their peak. TNT Sports, one of the leading international sports media outlets, has published an updated ranking of the main favorites for the 2026 award.

The published list presented a number of unexpected results for fans: while the prolific striker, who had suffered bad luck in winning major team trophies for many years, took the lead, a football legend secured a spot in the top three even at the age of 39.

The Podium: Kane leads, 19-year-old Yamal and legendary Messi in pursuit

The top three positions in the ranking look as follows:

  • 1st place — Harry Kane (Bayern Munich / England): Demonstrating phenomenal productivity for both his Munich club and national team, the English striker was recognized by experts as the main contender for the top award;

  • 2nd place — Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain): The 19-year-old wunderkind is Harry Kane's main pursuer with his fantastic performances and leadership qualities this season;

  • 3rd place — Lionel Messi (Inter Miami / Argentina): The 39-year-old eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is still mentioned among the world's top three players in the final phase of his career.

Top ten according to TNT Sports

The list of other contenders for the main award also includes the main stars of European giants:

  • 4. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG);

  • 5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid);

  • 6. Ousmane Dembele (PSG);

  • 7. Rodri (Barcelona);

  • 8. Fabian Ruiz (PSG);

  • 9. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich);

  • 10. Declan Rice (Arsenal).

When is the award ceremony?

The date when the name of the world's best player will be officially announced has been confirmed:

  • Ceremony date: Monday, October 26, 2026;

  • Status: The premier individual award of the year presented by France Football.

Currently, the eyes of experts and fans are focused on Paris, leaving open the question of whether Harry Kane will achieve this honor for the first time in his career or if young talent Lamine Yamal will become one of the youngest laureates in history.

Ballon d'Or 2026Harry KaneLamine YamalFrance Football
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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