Harry Kane reveals his only goal that ranks higher than the Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane has shared his unexpected and sincere thoughts on the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual award in world football, and the UEFA Champions League, the top prize at the club level.

In an interview with the famous Spanish publication AS, the English star striker emphasized that the feeling of winning a championship together with the entire team is far more valuable than personal glory.

"The Ballon d'Or is great, but the UCL trophy is peerless": Kane's sincere admission

Discussing his career priorities, Harry Kane stressed that the moment of lifting a trophy above his head stands above any personal records:

Team spirit comes first: "For me, team success has always been more important. That is the very goal with which we step onto the pitch. Winning the 'Ballon d'Or' is one of the most wonderful and unforgettable events in my life. But celebrating a victory together with the whole team is a completely incomparable feeling," the striker noted;

UCL is the main dream: Kane stated that every professional footballer considers reaching the Champions League trophy the highest goal throughout their career.

A dramatic race in votes: Mbappe and Yamal left behind

Kane's statement is generating even more interest following his narrow victory over his closest rivals in the race for the 'Ballon d'Or':

A 28-vote difference: According to the voting results, Harry Kane collected 1055 votes, finishing just 28 votes ahead of second-placed Kylian Mbappe (Mbappe had 1027 votes);

Lamine Yamal in the top three: The young talent Lamine Yamal, who was the discovery of the last season, took third place with 881 votes (174 votes fewer than the winner).

A tough test against Atletico ahead

Bayern and Harry Kane will have to prove their championship ambitions as early as tonight:

Clash in Madrid: As part of the 4th round of the Champions League league phase, the Munich side will be guests of Atletico at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid;

Match time: This central match kicks off on the night of November 3 to November 4, at 01:00 Tashkent time.

Kane's main goal is clear — after personal accolades, he now wants to conquer the European throne together with Bayern.