Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane sees traits of Karim Benzema in his own style of play. The English footballer said he is impressed by the French legend's movements, his feel for the pitch, and his skill in organizing attacks. Kane also explained a specific tactical approach that helps him increase his goal tally.

In football, the role of a center-forward is not just about scoring goals against the opponent. Some players have a huge impact on team results by organizing the entire attack, creating opportunities for teammates, and controlling the tempo of the game on the pitch. Harry Kane and Karim Benzema are among such universal strikers.

While Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in 2022, this prestigious award went to Harry Kane in 2026. The success of these two players also shows that the image of the classic center-forward is changing. They stand out not only for their movements in the penalty area but also for their ability to read the game, choose positions, and participate in building attacks.

What does Kane appreciate in Benzema's game?

In an interview with Foot Mercato, Harry Kane highly praised Karim Benzema's playing style. The English striker noted that he has always followed the French footballer and sees many unique aspects in his movements on the pitch.

"Karim is an incredible player. I have always been a big fan of his. His achievements with Real Madrid in 2022 are truly amazing," said Kane.

In his opinion, one of the most important characteristics of Benzema is his ability to change his position depending on the situation. The French footballer, when necessary, moves away from the center-forward role, drops into the midfield, operates in the 'number ten' position, controls the game's tempo, and participates in organizing the next phase of the attack.

At the same time, he has the ability to find areas left unattended by opposing defenders and appear in the penalty area at just the right moment. Kane considers these very aspects to be among the most impressive features of Benzema's game.

"You don't always have to be in the penalty area"

Kane himself uses a similar tactical approach. He says that while there may be differences in physical attributes and certain movements, their styles are similar in terms of game intelligence, finding open spaces, and the desire to help teammates.

"Our physical attributes are a bit different, but I see many similarities in our style regarding game intelligence, finding open spaces, and the desire to help our teammates.

We have both proven that you don't always have to be in the penalty area to score goals. I get more goal-scoring opportunities when I drop deeper, closer to the center of the pitch. Because in this area, opponents don't mark me as tightly. When I drop back and allow the play to develop, the goals start coming on their own," the striker said.

The tactical secret that led to Kane's 73 goals

One of the important aspects of Harry Kane's playing style is drawing the opponent's defense out of position and exploiting the gaps on the pitch. He doesn't just wait for passes while moving between defenders. On the contrary, he sometimes drops into the midfield to help organize the attack.

Such movement forces the opposing defenders to make a decision: follow Kane and leave their position, or let him move back? This hesitation in defense can create new opportunities for the attack.

The English footballer also considers shooting from near the edge of the penalty area when he moves into the 'number ten' position and the opponent's defense drops back to be one of his greatest strengths.

"I move into the 'number ten' position and shoot from near the edge of the penalty area when the opponent's defense drops back. This is one of my greatest strengths.

Last season was the best example of this: I scored 73 goals. That is almost double my result from any other season," Kane emphasized.

These comments by Kane show that his goal-scoring ability is not limited to movements in the penalty area. He also becomes a dangerous player by drawing the opponent's defense toward him, organizing the game, shooting from further positions, and participating in various stages of the attack.

The similarity in the playing styles of Karim Benzema and Harry Kane lies precisely in this: for them, the center-forward position does not limit their movements on the pitch. On the contrary, reading the situation correctly, changing positions at the right time, and exploiting gaps in the opponent's defense become the key to increasing the number of goals.