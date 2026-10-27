A historic evening: “Ballon d'Or 2026” winners and the top ten list announced

·97·Sport
A historic evening: “Ballon d'Or 2026” winners and the top ten list announced

The presentation ceremony for the most prestigious individual award in the football world, the Ballon d'Or 2026, took place at the magnificent Palladium Theatre in London, England. The top prize, awarded to the best player on the planet, was ceremoniously accepted by Harry Kane, the striker for Bayern Munich and the England national team.

This historic victory marks a milestone that English football has been waiting 25 years for — the last representative from Great Britain to win this award was Michael Owen in 2001.

73 goals and a rain of trophies: Kane's phenomenal season

The 33-year-old goalscorer recorded fantastic results in the completed season, leaving his rivals no chance:

  • Absolute dominance in Germany: Playing for Bayern Munich, the striker won the Bundesliga title, the German Cup, and the national Super Cup all in one season;

  • Top scorer of the season: Scoring a total of 73 goals in all official competitions, he earned the title of the world's most prolific footballer;

  • Success at the World Cup: As captain of the England national team, he secured honorable bronze medals with his team at the World Cup.

The Top Ten: Mbappe, Yamal, and Messi left behind

According to the voting results, Harry Kane took first place in the race for the award, surpassing stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Lionel Messi:

  • “Ballon d'Or 2026” men's Top-10 list:

    1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England) — Winner of the main prize;

    2. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France);

    3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain);

    4. Rodri (Barcelona, Spain);

    5. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina);

    6. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG, Georgia);

    7. Ousmane Dembele (PSG, France);

    8. Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway);

    9. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France);

    10. Fabian Ruiz (PSG, Spain).

Hat-trick from Alexia Putellas: A record in women's football

The women's “Ballon d'Or” award also found its winner:

  • Unrivaled for the third time: Spain national team and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was recognized as the world's best female footballer for the third time in her career;

  • Legendary status: Putellas broke her own record, remaining one of the most decorated players in the history of modern women's football.

“Ballon d'Or 2026” ceremony in brief

Indicator

Details

Date of award

October 26, 2026

Venue

Palladium Theatre, London (Great Britain)

Winner of the main prize

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Kane's season statistics

73 goals, 3 club trophies, World Cup bronze medal

Historical significance

First Englishman to win the award since 2001 (Michael Owen)

Winner among women

Alexia Putellas (Spain, 3rd time)

Ballon d'Or 2026Harry KaneAlexia PutellasBayern Munich
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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