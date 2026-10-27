Following the conclusion of the world football's premier individual award ceremony, the Ballon d'Or 2026, the personal votes cast by influential representatives from various countries have been disclosed as per tradition. The top ten list chosen by renowned sports journalist Narzulla Saydullayev, who officially participated in this global poll on behalf of Uzbekistan, has been revealed.

The Uzbek expert's selection showed a near-perfect alignment with the final overall results: English striker Harry Kane, whom he deemed worthy of the top spot, ascended to the winner's podium in the competition.

Uzbekistan's choice: The top ten composition

Narzulla Saydullayev's official ballot was formed in the following order:

1st place — Harry Kane: The season's top scorer and rightful winner of the main prize was awarded the highest points;

2nd place — Lamine Yamal: The world champion and Barcelona's young prodigy was ranked second by the Uzbek journalist;

3rd place — Kylian Mbappe: The leader of Real Madrid and the French national team rounded out the top three;

4th place — Lionel Messi: The legend, who continues to maintain a high level even in the final stages of his career, was placed 4th;

5th–10th places: The subsequent positions were occupied by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (5), Michael Olise (6), Ousmane Dembele (7), Rodri (8), Erling Haaland (9), and Jude Bellingham (10), respectively.

Comparison between Uzbekistan's vote and the global final results

The differences and similarities between the final poll indicators and the Uzbek journalist's choices are noteworthy:

Kane's absolute victory: There was a consensus regarding the winner of the main award — Kane was considered unrivaled in both the poll and Uzbekistan's selection;

Mbappe and Yamal rivalry: According to the official final results, Kylian Mbappe took 2nd place and Lamine Yamal took 3rd, whereas Narzulla Saydullayev ranked Yamal higher than Mbappe;

The Rodri and Messi issue: While Rodri took 4th place and Messi 5th in the overall count, the Uzbek journalist awarded 4th place to Messi and 8th to Rodri;

Difference in the top ten: While Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz rounded out the official top ten, Saydullayev included Madrid star Jude Bellingham in the 10th position of his list.

"Ballon d'Or 2026": Uzbekistan's vote and official final results