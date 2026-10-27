Bayern Munich chief reveals the reason behind Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or victory

The 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony became a truly historic event for the Bundesliga and Bayern Munich. Following the voting results, club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen issued an official statement regarding the victory of English forward Harry Kane, who secured the top prize ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

The club leader stated that the English striker is worthy of this award in every respect, highlighting not only his productivity on the pitch but also his human qualities.

"Kane is worthy of this award in every way": Dreesen's recognition

In his comments to the club's official website, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen touched upon the following important points:

Records and high humanity: "Harry Kane is worthy of this award in every way. For many years, he has been breaking records one after another. In addition to many goals and assists, we also highly value his wonderful human qualities";

A role model on and off the pitch: "Harry is one of the brightest representatives of world football. He is a person worthy of being a role model for everyone, not only on the pitch but also in life";

Success for the entire club: Dreesen proudly noted that a number of representatives from the club's men's and women's teams, as well as head coach Vincent Kompany, were also recognized at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

30 years for the Bundesliga, 45 years of historic results for Bayern

This success is not only a personal achievement for Kane but also a long-awaited comeback for German football:

A 30-year break in the Bundesliga has ended: The last time a representative of the German championship won the Ballon d'Or was 30 years ago. Dreesen called this result "an important and powerful signal for the entire Bundesliga";

A moment awaited for 45 years in Bayern's history: It had been exactly 45 years since the last player to play for the Munich side won this award. Kane revived this tradition and entered the club's history in golden letters;

Superiority over Mbappé and Yamal: In the voting, Kane secured the final victory by finishing ahead of Real Madrid leader Kylian Mbappé (2nd place) and Barcelona's young talent Lamine Yamal (3rd place).

Harry Kane's historic achievement at the 2026 Ballon d'Or