Getafe vs Lugano: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 Albian Ajeti (Lugano) fires a low shot from outside the box, but luck isn't on his side. David Soria makes a fine save to keep the ball out of the center of the goal.

45+2 The referee blows the whistle for halftime, and the players are heading to the dressing rooms.

45+1 Andres Garcia (Getafe) tries his luck with a shot, but it goes wide.

45 At least 1 minute of stoppage time will be added.

36 Juan Azón Monzón (Getafe) misses a great chance! He connected with a brilliant header from inside the box, but it lacked accuracy and went wide of the left post.

35 The ball was crossed high and, after Albian Ajeti (Lugano) failed to control it, it hit his hand, and the referee blew his whistle for a foul.

33 Davinci (Getafe) unleashed a powerful long-range shot towards the center of the goal, but David von Ballmoos easily claimed the ball.

26 It's in the back of the net! Albian Ajeti (Lugano) strikes a brilliant shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless. Derek Moncada provides the assist. What a fantastic finish! 1:3.

25 Davinchi (Getafe) takes a shot at goal, but his effort goes wide of the left post.

24 The referee and his assistant point to the corner flag. Getafe will have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity near the opponent's goal.

23 Mattia Zanotti (Lugano) is caught offside and the linesman raises his flag.

23 Yellow card. Borja Mayoral (Getafe) is booked for a foul on his opponent.

21 The corner kick taken by Getafe was safely dealt with by Lugano goalkeeper David von Ballmoos.

20 Thanks to a good clearance by the defender, Getafe's corner kick came to nothing.

20 Atilla Karaoğlan shows a yellow card to Uran Bislimi (Lugano) for a rough foul.

17 Lukas Mai (Lugano) takes a shot at goal, but the ball misses the target and goes out of play.

17 Lugano failed to make the most of the corner kick, with the defenders clearing the ball away.

16 Daniel Dos Santos (Lugano) shoots from outside the box, but his effort is blocked.

15 Uran Bislimi (Lugano) lets fly from outside the box, but his effort is blocked by a defender. Good play by Lugano, resulting in a corner.

15 Thanks to a brilliant defensive block, Lugano's corner kick came to nothing.

13 What was Mattia Zanotti (Lugano) thinking? He won't get away with this. The referee shows him a yellow card.

12 Iván Azón Monzón (Getafe) jumps high following a great cross and heads it powerfully! His effort goes well wide of the goal. Weak header!

7 Goal! Mattia Zanotti (Lugano) pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired it precisely into the bottom right corner, leaving the keeper with no chance. He makes it 1:2.

6 The ball went out of play and the assistant referee pointed to the corner flag. Corner kick for Getafe.

6 Getafe had a chance to score from the corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

5 Yvan Azón Monzón (Getafe) unleashes a powerful shot toward the top corner, but David von Ballmoos is hard to beat, making a brilliant save to deny him. Getafe will take a corner kick.

4 The ball went out of play. Getafe have a chance to score from a corner.

3 ¡GOL! Albian Ajeti (Lugano) llega primero al centro y empuja el balón al fondo de la red con el cuerpo.

2 Iván Azón Monzón (Getafe) slices through the defense and scores a brilliant goal, firing precisely into the bottom right corner from outside the box!

1 The match has begun, today's clash has just kicked off.

21:47 The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to begin. Lugano will kick off.

21:45 Today's match will be officiated by Atilla Karaoğlan.

21:45 The starting lineups have already been announced, and you can check them out in the lineups section.