Getafe vs Lugano: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·48·Sport
Getafe vs Lugano: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Conference League: Getafe vs Lugano. Kick-off: 22 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 5. Abqar A., 20. Azon I., 3. Davinchi, 2. Djene (captain), 16. Francho, 21. Garcia A., 17. Kiko Femenia, 9. Mayoral B., 28. Risco A., 26. Valou J.

Getafe substitutes: 15. Boselli S., 35. Ferrer D., 8. Gudelj N., 1. Letacek J., 6. Martin M., 22. Mojica J., 10. Satriano M., 4. Sazonov S., 11. Terrats R., 19. Unal E.

Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.

Lugano starting lineup: 16. von Ballmoos D. (captain), 9. Ajeti Al., 25. Bislimi U., 21. Cimignani Y., 3. Delcroix H., 27. Dos Santos D., 8. Grgic A., 17. Mai L., 30. Moncada D., 6. Papadopoulos A., 46. Zanotti M.

Lugano substitutes: 7. Alioski E., 91. Behrens K., 22. Castro Espinosa B. D., 28. Gebhardt F., 2. Karimov B., 4. Kelvin D., 14. Kendouci A., 26. Marques M., 99. Mina D., 24. Pihlstrom E.

Lugano head coach: Croci-Torti M.

Live report1-3 LIVE
45+1
Albian Ajeti (Lugano) fires a low shot from outside the box, but luck isn't on his side. David Soria makes a fine save to keep the ball out of the center of the goal.
45+2
The referee blows the whistle for halftime, and the players are heading to the dressing rooms.
45+1
Andres Garcia (Getafe) tries his luck with a shot, but it goes wide.
45
At least 1 minute of stoppage time will be added.
36
Juan Azón Monzón (Getafe) misses a great chance! He connected with a brilliant header from inside the box, but it lacked accuracy and went wide of the left post.
35
The ball was crossed high and, after Albian Ajeti (Lugano) failed to control it, it hit his hand, and the referee blew his whistle for a foul.
33
Davinci (Getafe) unleashed a powerful long-range shot towards the center of the goal, but David von Ballmoos easily claimed the ball.
261-3
It's in the back of the net! Albian Ajeti (Lugano) strikes a brilliant shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless. Derek Moncada provides the assist. What a fantastic finish! 1:3.
25
Davinchi (Getafe) takes a shot at goal, but his effort goes wide of the left post.
24
The referee and his assistant point to the corner flag. Getafe will have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity near the opponent's goal.
23
Mattia Zanotti (Lugano) is caught offside and the linesman raises his flag.
23🟨
Yellow card. Borja Mayoral (Getafe) is booked for a foul on his opponent.
21
The corner kick taken by Getafe was safely dealt with by Lugano goalkeeper David von Ballmoos.
20
Thanks to a good clearance by the defender, Getafe's corner kick came to nothing.
20🟨
Atilla Karaoğlan shows a yellow card to Uran Bislimi (Lugano) for a rough foul.
17
Lukas Mai (Lugano) takes a shot at goal, but the ball misses the target and goes out of play.
17
Lugano failed to make the most of the corner kick, with the defenders clearing the ball away.
16
Daniel Dos Santos (Lugano) shoots from outside the box, but his effort is blocked.
15
Uran Bislimi (Lugano) lets fly from outside the box, but his effort is blocked by a defender. Good play by Lugano, resulting in a corner.
15
Thanks to a brilliant defensive block, Lugano's corner kick came to nothing.
13🟨
What was Mattia Zanotti (Lugano) thinking? He won't get away with this. The referee shows him a yellow card.
12
Iván Azón Monzón (Getafe) jumps high following a great cross and heads it powerfully! His effort goes well wide of the goal. Weak header!
71-2
Goal! Mattia Zanotti (Lugano) pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired it precisely into the bottom right corner, leaving the keeper with no chance. He makes it 1:2.
6
The ball went out of play and the assistant referee pointed to the corner flag. Corner kick for Getafe.
6
Getafe had a chance to score from the corner, but the defender cleared the ball.
5
Yvan Azón Monzón (Getafe) unleashes a powerful shot toward the top corner, but David von Ballmoos is hard to beat, making a brilliant save to deny him. Getafe will take a corner kick.
4
The ball went out of play. Getafe have a chance to score from a corner.
31-1
¡GOL! Albian Ajeti (Lugano) llega primero al centro y empuja el balón al fondo de la red con el cuerpo.
21-0
Iván Azón Monzón (Getafe) slices through the defense and scores a brilliant goal, firing precisely into the bottom right corner from outside the box!
1
The match has begun, today's clash has just kicked off.
21:47
The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to begin. Lugano will kick off.
21:45
Today's match will be officiated by Atilla Karaoğlan.
21:45
The starting lineups have already been announced, and you can check them out in the lineups section.
21:45
Match: Getafe - Lugano. Score: -. Commentary: Welcome to our text live broadcast. We will try to give you detailed information about the events on the pitch. Very little time left before the match starts.
GetafeLuganoConference League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lugano vs Crvena zvezda: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLugano vs Crvena zvezda: Lineups and Live Text Commentary15 October 20:33Univ. Craiova vs Getafe: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryUniv. Craiova vs Getafe: Lineups and Live Text Commentary15 October 20:33In match featuring Behruz Karimov, Lugano defeats Pully 4-0 in Swiss CupIn match featuring Behruz Karimov, Lugano defeats Pully 4-0 in Swiss Cup18 October 20:13How was Behruz Karimov's debut in European competition rated?How was Behruz Karimov's debut in European competition rated?16 October 07:00“Lugano” defeats “Crvena Zvezda” at home — Main results of UECL Matchday 1“Lugano” defeats “Crvena Zvezda” at home — Main results of UECL Matchday 115 October 23:59«Lugano» scores 4 goals against «Luzern», Behruz Karimov's goal disallowed«Lugano» scores 4 goals against «Luzern», Behruz Karimov's goal disallowed11 October 08:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran