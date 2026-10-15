Univ. Craiova vs Getafe: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Univ. Craiova vs Getafe. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Univ. Craiova starting lineup: 21. Popescu L., 9. Al Hamlawi A., 10. Baiaram S., 8. Baluta T., 11. Bancu N. (captain), 20. Cicaldau A., 16. Lameira J., 3. Romanchuk O., 6. Screciu V., 24. Stevanovic N., 23. Teles.
Univ. Craiova head coach: Coelho F.
Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 3. Davinchi, 2. Djene, 16. Francho, 21. Garcia A., 8. Gudelj N., 6. Martin M., 9. Mayoral B., 10. Satriano M., 11. Terrats R., 26. Valou J.
Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.
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