Inter Escaldes vs Univ. Craiova: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Inter Escaldes vs Univ. Craiova. Kick-off: 22 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Inter Escaldes starting lineup: 13. Diaz J., 24. Pochettino M., 4. Sanchez A. (captain), 2. Hernandez A. H., 3. Torres J., 6. Alonso V., 11. Berlanga D., 19. Modric, 8. David Lopez, 31. Soule, 9. Chouaib F.
Inter Escaldes substitutes: 70. Arellano B., 7. Camara J., 17. Dacu, 23. Diaby L., 1. Freixanet P., 99. Hermann R., 18. Lafarge R., 46. Luque A., 44. Prelado A., 21. Rodriguez M., 27. Rosaria R.
Inter Escaldes head coach: Ortiz F.
Univ. Craiova starting lineup: 21. Popescu L., 3. Romanchuk O., 24. Stevanovic N., 6. Screciu V., 17. Mora C., 16. Lameira J., 8. Baluta T., 11. Bancu N. (captain), 20. Cicaldau A., 9. Al Hamlawi A., 10. Baiaram S.
Univ. Craiova substitutes: 29. Basceanu L., 4. Cretu A., 22. Elisor S., 19. Heriberto Tavares, 30. Matei D., 1. Maxim A., 7. Nsimba S., 5. Roux B., 90. Sava R., 23. Teles, 31. Webster R.
Univ. Craiova head coach: Coelho F.
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