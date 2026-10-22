Inter Escaldes vs Univ. Craiova: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

48 Víctor Alonso (Inter Escaldes) went in with a sliding tackle, but referee Christos Vergetis blew his whistle for a foul.

46 Everything is ready for the start of the second half.

45+1 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+1 Inter Escaldes will now take a corner kick.

43 Tudor Băluță (Univ. Craiova) tries a mid-range shot, but it's off target, sailing well over the crossbar.

41 A scramble in the box, but the referee waved away Universitatea Craiova's penalty appeals. Play continues.

38 Alexandru Cîcâldău (Universitatea Craiova) takes the corner kick.

37 That didn't go to plan! Joao Lameira (Univ. Craiova) tried his luck from outside the box, but his shot towards goal was far too weak to trouble Javi Diaz, and the goalkeeper easily gathered the ball.

35 Fayssal Chouaib (Inter Escaldes) is caught offside and the linesman raises his flag.

32 The referee's whistle was barely audible amid the deafening atmosphere. Alexandru Cicâldău (Univ. Craiova) sets the ball for a free-kick from medium range.

29 Inter Escaldes players are stringing together some nice passes, waiting for the right moment to launch an attack, but wait—a mistake and possession is lost.

26 David López (Inter Escaldes) tested referee Christos Vergetis's patience and was booked for an earlier late challenge.

26 Alexandru Cicâldău (Univ. Craiova) is preparing to deliver a dangerous cross from the corner into the penalty area.

25 Nicușor Bancu (Univ. Craiova) tried to pass to a teammate from outside the box, but the opponent's defense acted quickly to clear the danger.

25 64:36 – the current possession stats.

22 Christos Vergetis couldn't ignore Domy Berlanga's (Inter Escaldes) rough foul and blew his whistle.

19 Play stopped. Alexandru Romanchuk (Univ. Craiova) receives a yellow card. Now he needs to be more careful.

16 Domi Berlanga (Inter Escaldes) controlled a loose ball near the edge of the box and fired a low shot toward the center of the goal. Laurentiu Popescu was out of position but made a brilliant diving save.

13 Univ. Craiova are in control, stringing together some passes and waiting for an opening to shoot.

11 The ball went out of play, a corner kick has been awarded. Univ. Craiova has a chance to create a dangerous moment near the opponent's goal.

8 Play is stopped as Sule (Inter Escaldes) is caught in an offside position.

5 Brilliant goal! Ştefan Baiaram (Univ. Craiova) cleverly darted into the box and tucked the cross into the bottom right corner, leaving the goalkeeper stunned!

3 Goal! Assad Al Hamlawi (Univ. Craiova) gets to the end of a brilliant cross from Carlos Mora and easily heads it home from close range. 0:1.

1 The first half has started.

21:46 The players are on the pitch, and Universitatea Craiova gets the match underway.

21:45 Today's match will be officiated by Christos Vergetis.

21:45 You can check out the line-ups before the match starts in the match details.