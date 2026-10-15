Mjallby vs Inter Escaldes: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Mjallby vs Inter Escaldes. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Mjallby starting lineup: 35. Lundin A., 3. Agnarsson M., 18. Bergstrom J., 6. Enggaard M., 14. Granath V., 7. Gustafson V., 22. Gustavsson J. (captain), 5. Iqbal A., 10. Kjaer J., 33. Miettinen T., 4. Noren A.
Mjallby head coach: Brannstrom A.
Inter Escaldes starting lineup: 13. Diaz J., 6. Alonso V., 11. Berlanga D., 9. Chouaib F., 8. David Lopez, 2. Hernandez A. H., 19. Modric, 24. Pochettino M., 4. Sanchez A. (captain), 31. Soule, 3. Torres J.
Inter Escaldes head coach: Ortiz F.
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