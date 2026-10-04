Battle of nerves: Uzbekistan U-20 dramatically defeats Saudi Arabia

The match between the U-20 national teams of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, held on the green pitch of the National Football Center in Tashkent as part of the 2nd round of the international tournament «Mirabror Usmanov Cup-2026», provided fans with a true thriller.

The Uzbekistan youth national team, led by Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev, recorded a hard-fought 2:2 draw in regular time and secured victory thanks to absolute composure in the penalty shootout.

Two-goal lead and an intense 90 minutes

In the first half of the match, both teams displayed cautious yet aggressive attacking football. The chronology of goals and scoring in the match looked as follows:

42nd minute | 1:0: As a result of a dangerous attack organized by our representatives, an 11-meter penalty kick was awarded toward the opponent's goal. Stepping up to the ball, Behruz Abdusattorov seized the opportunity and calmly converted the penalty into a goal.

70th minute | 2:0: Increasing the pressure in the second half, our youth team managed to extend the lead — Sadriddin Hasanov with a beautiful and accurate shot troubled the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper once again.

Nevertheless, the guests did not give up until the end of the match, managed to equalize the score, and took the game to the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Absolute dominance in the penalty shootout

In the direct 11-meter penalty shootout determined by the regulations, the Uzbek youth left no chance for the opponent:

Our compatriots executed their kicks flawlessly, achieving absolute dominance in the battle of nerves;

The shootout ended 4:1 in favor of the Uzbekistan U-20 team, securing an important victory.

Match details:

«Mirabror Usmanov Cup-2026» | Round 2

Uzbekistan U-20 — Saudi Arabia U-20 2:2 (on penalties — 4:1)

Date and time: October 4, 17:00

Location: Tashkent, «National Football Center»

Goals: Behruz Abdusattorov 42 (pen.), Sadriddin Hasanov 70.

Through this important test, the pupils of Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev not only strengthened their position in the standings, but also demonstrated high willpower and team spirit in a clash against a strong opponent, earning applause from the fans.