South Korea defeated: Sensational victory for Uzbekistan U-20 national team!

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South Korea defeated: Sensational victory for Uzbekistan U-20 national team!

As part of their preparation for international competitions, the Uzbekistan U-20 national team faced one of Asia's most renowned and powerful sides, South Korea U-20 in a friendly match. In a tense and evenly contested game, the young Uzbek players secured a 1-0 crucial victory.

According to the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) press service, the team led by head coach Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev demonstrated high physical conditioning and tactical discipline, ultimately finding the back of the net.

The 78th-minute 'joker': Winning goal from Tulaganov

Throughout the match, both sides created several favorable opportunities, but the young Uzbeks had the final say:

  • Intense battle in the first half: The main part of the game was defined by intense pressing in the midfield and positional battles;

  • The hero off the bench: The coaching staff's second-half substitutions paid off. Attacking player Davron Tulaganov came off the bench, capitalized on a gap in the Korean defense in the 78th minute, and scored to decide the match (1-0).

Rahmatullayev's selection: Squad and rotations

The coaching staff focused on testing players across all lines in this prestigious sparring match:

Uzbekistan U-20 starting XI:

  • Nematulloh Rustamjonov, Shorahim Shorahmedov, Quvonchbek Abrayev, Nurbek Sarsenbayev, Behruz Abdusattorov, Tohirjon Ashurbayev, Ozodbek Najmiddinov, Quvanishbek Saydaliyev, Abduvosid Soliyev, Muhammadali Dilshodbekov, and Ulugbek Maratov.

Substitutes used:

  • In addition to goalscorer Davron Tulaganov, players Shokirov, Yusupxonov, Odiljonov, Botiraliyev, Kupaysinov, Erimbetov, Aliyev, Abdurasulov, Quvonshibayev, and Ermanov were brought on to strengthen the team performance.

This victory over one of the continent's giants will undoubtedly provide Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev's charges with a crucial psychological advantage and confidence ahead of official tournaments.

UzbekistanSouth KoreaU-20FootballFriendly
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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