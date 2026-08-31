Uzbekistan U-20 starts AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualification with a win: Bangladesh defeated

·0·Sport
Uzbekistan U-20 starts AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualification with a win: Bangladesh defeated

Uzbekistan U-20 national team began their AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualification campaign with a confident victory. Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev's side faced the Bangladesh youth team in the first round of Group B at the Dustlik Stadium in Tashkent, scoring two unanswered goals.

Maintaining full control throughout the match, our youth team secured three crucial points and moved to the top of the group standings.

Winning goals and match report

Key moments and lineups that decided the match:

  • Quick goals: Quvonishbek Saydaliyev opened the scoring in the 20th minute, while Quvonchbek Abrayev doubled the lead at the start of the second half in the 47th minute to make it 2-0.

  • Match protocol:

    • AFC U-20 Asian Cup. Qualification | Group B, Matchday 1

    • Uzbekistan — Bangladesh 2:0

    • Goals: Quvonishbek Saydaliyev (20), Quvonchbek Abrayev (47);

    • Uzbekistan U-20 lineup: Ne’matulloh Rustamjonov, Shorahim Shorahmedov (Nurmuhammad Abdug‘aniyev, 46), Azizbek To‘lqinbekov (C), Quvonchbek Abrayev, Asilbek Abdurasulov, Behruz Abdusattorov (Asilbek Aliyev, 62), Ozodbek Najmiddinov (Ozodbek Odiljonov, 46), Quvonishbek Saydaliyev, Abdulvosit Soliyev (Diyor Ermanov, 80), Muhammadali Dilshodbekov, Davron To‘laganov (Abdulfayz Bobomurodov, 62).

Group B situation and next fixture

Key details on the parallel match and upcoming schedule:

  • Syria vs India match: In the other group match, the India youth team defeated Syria 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Shami in the 86th minute;

  • Next opponent: Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev's squad will play their second round match on September 3 against India, one of their main rivals in the group.

Uzbekistan U-20AFC U-20 Asian CupFootballQualificationYouth Sports
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

An era comes to an end: Messi announces his retirement from the Argentina national teamAn era comes to an end: Messi announces his retirement from the Argentina national teamToday, 21:51Where did Umar Nurmagomedov go wrong? UFC legend makes a sensational statement about the fightWhere did Umar Nurmagomedov go wrong? UFC legend makes a sensational statement about the fightToday, 21:09Lionel Messi retires from international footballLionel Messi retires from international footballToday, 20:30Petr Yan, Dvalishvili or O'Malley? Big intrigue in the division after Song Yadong's sensational victoryPetr Yan, Dvalishvili or O'Malley? Big intrigue in the division after Song Yadong's sensational victoryToday, 20:12What did Bradley Barcola say in his first interview as a Liverpool player?What did Bradley Barcola say in his first interview as a Liverpool player?Today, 19:36Sensational statement from Mourinho after yesterday's victory: What is happening with the squad?Sensational statement from Mourinho after yesterday's victory: What is happening with the squad?Today, 19:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)