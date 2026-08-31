Uzbekistan U-20 starts AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualification with a win: Bangladesh defeated

Uzbekistan U-20 national team began their AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualification campaign with a confident victory. Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev's side faced the Bangladesh youth team in the first round of Group B at the Dustlik Stadium in Tashkent, scoring two unanswered goals.

Maintaining full control throughout the match, our youth team secured three crucial points and moved to the top of the group standings.

Winning goals and match report

Key moments and lineups that decided the match:

Quick goals: Quvonishbek Saydaliyev opened the scoring in the 20th minute, while Quvonchbek Abrayev doubled the lead at the start of the second half in the 47th minute to make it 2-0.

Match protocol: AFC U-20 Asian Cup. Qualification | Group B, Matchday 1 Uzbekistan — Bangladesh 2:0 Goals: Quvonishbek Saydaliyev (20), Quvonchbek Abrayev (47); Uzbekistan U-20 lineup: Ne’matulloh Rustamjonov, Shorahim Shorahmedov (Nurmuhammad Abdug‘aniyev, 46), Azizbek To‘lqinbekov (C), Quvonchbek Abrayev, Asilbek Abdurasulov, Behruz Abdusattorov (Asilbek Aliyev, 62), Ozodbek Najmiddinov (Ozodbek Odiljonov, 46), Quvonishbek Saydaliyev, Abdulvosit Soliyev (Diyor Ermanov, 80), Muhammadali Dilshodbekov, Davron To‘laganov (Abdulfayz Bobomurodov, 62).



Group B situation and next fixture

Key details on the parallel match and upcoming schedule: