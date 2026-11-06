Ruben Amorim makes a firm statement after AC Milan's crushing defeat

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Ruben Amorim makes a firm statement after AC Milan's crushing defeat

AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim expressed his thoughts in a sharp manner following an unexpected and painful defeat (0-2) to Hungary's Ferencvaros in the 4th round of the Europa League. After the failure on their home turf, the Portuguese specialist openly admitted in an interview with Football Italia that he would not make excuses for the team.

Amorim emphasized that in its current state, the team is neither physically nor mentally prepared to compete equally in both the national championship and on the European stage simultaneously.

"I would usually defend my team, but not this time": Amorim's confession

The AC Milan head coach explained the reasons for the defeat as follows:

  • Competition on two fronts: "We are currently completely unprepared to test our strength in two competitions at the same time. We need to work seriously on fundamentally changing our approach to the game and our overall attitude";

  • Truth without excuses: "There can be no excuses for today's embarrassing result. Usually, I would find something to defend my players in public, but this time I will not do that. We must be humble and understand what actually happened on the pitch";

  • Lack of courage: "We were not ready for the game; we lacked real spirit and courage. Even if we couldn't win, we should have given our all to rectify the situation. But today, that passion was not visible on the pitch".

Europa League crisis: Falling to 26th place

The situation for the Milan side under Ruben Amorim in European competitions is becoming disastrous:

  • Consecutive defeats: AC Milan has tasted defeat in 3 out of the 4 matches played in the updated Europa League league phase;

  • Danger zone: Following the results of the 4th round, the 'Rossoneri' have dropped to the lower part of the overall tournament table — 26th place. With their playoff spot at risk, the team is forced to play only for victory in the upcoming rounds.

MilanRuben AmorimEuropa LeagueFerencvaros
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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